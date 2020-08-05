What Happened To Sam On 'General Hospital'? Is Kelly Monaco Leaving The Medical Drama?

Sam McCall is one of the boldest and audacious characters on the ABC Show daytime show General Hospital. She is always getting herself into dangerous situations. This makes a lot of fans worry that Sam might be leaving the ABC show. However, there have been reports recently which state that Kelly Monaco, the 44-year-old actor who plays Sam in General Hospital, has already left the show. Read on to find out, “What happened to Sam on General Hospital?” and, “Is Kelly Monaco leaving General Hospital?”

Read | Michele Morrone on his favourite scenes from '365 Days' and on the possibility of a sequel

What happened to Sam on General Hospital?

Many General Hospital fans might think that Sam is crazy to be getting herself in so much trouble throughout the character’s history on the show. But, look back at this woman’s long history in Port Charles is enough to make anyone realise that she’s a survivor. However, most recently on General Hospital, Sam had reunited with Jason and the couple was happy again until the Dawn of Day organisation arrived in Port Charles.

Read | Michele Morrone says he got a 'lot of attention' post the success of '365 DNI'

With her step sister Kristina Davis being sucked into the group, Sam became increasingly worried it was a cult. Hence, it became Sam’s mission to expose its leader, Shiloh, as a criminal and Jason joined her in her new perilous endeavour. Sam went undercover in the organisation and to the dismay of fans, she was very nearly drugged and raped by Shiloh.

And once again Jason swooped right in and saved her. Sam finally shot the cult leader/criminal Shiloh dead. Unfortunately, Sam had messed with the wrong people. Shiloh’s minions tried to get her convicted of murder and even the judge ends up finding Sam guilty of manslaughter. She is sentenced to two years behind bars.

Read | Who is Michele Morrone's ex-wife? Find more about the '365 DNI' actor's former spouse

Where is Sam McCall on General Hospital?

Sam is able to get parole but is informed that she cannot have a relationship with Jason, who is also a criminal. They try to sneak around and meet for a while but fearing that she might end up in jail again, Jason ends it once and for all. In spite of having one of the most intense storylines on the show, there were reports recently which claimed that Kelly Monaco who plays Sam McCall in General Hospital is leaving the show. Find out, if this is true.

Read | Is Ben Weston leaving Days of Our Lives? Learn about the character's fate

Is Kelly Monaco leaving General Hospital?

According to the reports of Daytime Confidential, the Passions alum Lindsay Hartley will be new Sam on General Hospital. Lindsay Hartley took to her Twitter on July 31 to express her excitement and gratitude about the news. According to the reports of TVLine, Kelly Monaco was sidelined from production after the actor had faced breathing difficulties on the sets of General Hospital recently. She went into 14-day quarantine and got tested for COVID-19 three times, but fortunately, the results were negative every time. Hence Lindsay Hartley has temporarily replaced Kelly Monaco and is playing new Sam on General Hospital.

Some big shoes to fill...precious too. I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/o7aTNni5dN — Lindsay Korman-Hartley (@L_Hartley) July 31, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.