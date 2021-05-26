What Happened To Toby On 'This Is Us'? Kate And Toby's Love Story Meets A Tragic End

The season 5 finale of This Is Us has taken an interesting turn. Fans of the show desperately want to know if Justin Hartley aka Kevin Pearson and Caitlin Thompson aka Madison Simons to say ‘I do’ to each other. However, now in an unfortunate turn of events, the season’s finale has shown a tragic end to Chrissy Metz aka Kate Pearson, and Chris Sullivan aka Toby Damon’s love story. Here’s everything about what happened to Toby on This Is Us.

What happened to Toby on This Is Us?

In the finale episode of This is Us, fans can see Kate and Toby going through some rough patches. Toby has been offered a new job that requires him to move to San Francisco three days a week. Initially, Kate supports his decision ad decides to move with him to Keep Toby’s happiness ahead of her own. She tries to resign from her to maintain balance in her home life.

However, her boss Phillip refuses to accept her resignation. He tells her that initially, he wasn’t a fan of her, but even after the lack in her education and training, Kate evolves to be brilliant at her work. He convinces Kate not to resign and post this she is seen telling Toby that she cannot quit her job. While doing so, Kate also adds that she wants Toby to fulfil his own dreams.

Kate convinces Toby that she would like to spend four days of a week with him instead of choosing to spend seven days with someone else. The duo decides to make it work. Then in a flash-forward, five years later Kevin and Madison can be seen getting ready together for a wedding. At first, fans believed that it could be their wedding until their heart is crushed with another heart-breaking shocker.

Madison and Kevin are merely attending Kate’s wedding. In the next scene, Kevin bumps into Phillip and it becomes apparent that Kate and Phillip shared more than an employee-boss relation. What happened to Toby on This is Us is yet not disclosed. It appears that the duo couldn’t maintain their long-distance relationship which might have resulted in their divorce. The events that lead to their divorce will only be known in season 6 of the show.

(Image: Still from This Is Us)

