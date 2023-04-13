What Is Game Of Thrones Prequel A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms About?

Game of Thrones prequel series titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has been confirmed. The prequel of GOT is based of George RR Martin's book titled Dunk and Egg. The prequel is based roughly around 90 years before the actual events of the Game Of Thrones. It will follow the story of Egg (Aegon V Targaryen) and Dunk (Lord Commander of the Kingsguard).

What is the GoT prequel about?

This project is one of the several spin-off of GoT that are in the works. The official synopsis of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight read, "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

George RR Martin has written almost three stories in the Dunk and Egg series. They include The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and the Mystery Knight. The first one released in 1998, the next in 2003, and the last one in 2010. All of them were published together in 2015. Reportedly, Martin will be the executive producer and the writer of the series.

More about the Game of Thrones prequel series

According to Variety, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is not the only project from the Game of Thrones universe. Reportedly, there were numerous projects but only House of the Dragon was approved before the latest Westeros-based prequel. While the production of the new series is still under wraps, makers have started working on the second season of House of the Dragon and its production is underway. The series will stream on Discovery + and Max.