What Is Number 7's Power In 'Umbrella Academy'? Vanya Hargreeves' Powers Explained

The Netflix original series The Umbrella Academy revolves around the story of seven siblings of the Hargreeves family. Each sibling in the show has a superhuman ability which sets them apart from one another. Sibling Number 5 can time jump, whereas Allison has powers of persuasion and Klaus can conjure the dead.

But, Vanya Hargreeves, aka Number 7 played by Ellen Page believes that she is the only sibling without any superhuman strengths. But, as the series progresses further, the character comes to know that she could potentially be stronger than all her siblings. Read below to know the exact powers of Vanya in The Umbrella Academy -

Also read: The Umbrella Academy season 2 showcases a nuclear apocalypse in the opening scene

What are Vanya's powers?

Vanya's powers have been revealed to be tied to her emotions. The character of Leonard Peabody explains in the show that whenever Vanya is emotionally charged, the sounds around her convert into energy. Vanya can later be seen channelling the elements of air and water.

Vanya when angry can leave the wind blowing and rains pouring along with damaging objects which are around her. The sequence where Leonard and Vanya encounter people in the parking lot, the latter gets scared and upset which leads to heavy rains. Vanya quickly manipulates the water to hurt people and save Leonard.

Also read: 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2: The Hargreeves are back in time to save the world again

Image courtesy - Still from The Umbrella Academy/ Netflix

The true display of her power is shown when Vanya ends up killing Leonard using her powers. When she returns back to the academy, she is imprisoned by Luther which causes her emotions to topple and leads her into a rampage of destroying the academy altogether and killing the character of Pogo. Vanya, with a wave of her hand, can throw objects and humans around. She can also destroy buildings with just a thought.

Also read: 'Moesha', 'Girlfriends' and other classic black sitcoms to stream on Netflix; see list

She later transforms into The White Violin while performing at the Icarus theatre. Her clothes and her violin turns white during her performance as she reaches the peak of her performance. She fully transforms into The White Violin by the end of her performance but it is not revealed when the character puts the world in danger. It is expected that Vanya's character is explored in much detail in the upcoming season

Also read: Thriller films which you must add to your watch-list before Netflix drops 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.