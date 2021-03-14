What Time Does 'Abla Fahita' Release On Netflix? Here's All About The Egyptian Show

Abla Fahita Drama Queen is a brand new Egyptian show on Netflix. The season of the show is all set to make its Netflix release very soon. Abla Fahita are Arabic words, ‘abla’ stands for teacher or ma’am and ‘fahita’ stands for an Egyptian satirical puppet character. The Quirky show caused quite a buzz ever since its trailer was released by Netflix on March 1. The trailer has garnered close to 60,000 views so far. Find out what time does Abla Fahita release on Netflix?

What time does Abla Fahita release on Netflix?

According to the trailer, Abla Fahita release date on Netflix is March 15, 2021. Like all other Netflix shows Abla Fahita release time will be 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET. Korean viewers can begin viewing this show at 5:00 PM, Monday on March 15. Audiences in the United Kingdom will be able to watch it at 8:00 AM BST, while Abla Fahita release time for Indian viewers will be 1:30 PM IST on March 15. Australian viewers will be able to binge-watch the episodes of the show starting 5:00 PM AEST.

As per Spain time, the show's release time will be available to watch at 9 am. While according to Brazil Time, the series can be watched at 5 am. Interested viewers can also turn on the notification to get an update on when Abla Fahita Drama Queen releases on Netflix.

Despite the fact that all Netflix shows and films release more or less at the same time, fans must still note that these timings are subject to change. A report in What’s on Netflix reveals that Netflix usually releases its new titles at 12:00 AM PT because the traffic on the website is usually less at this time and hence all the episodes can be uploaded swiftly. Here's more about the new show.

What is Abla Fahita season 1 all about?

Falsely incriminated, Abla Fahita is separated from her kids, but the self-indulgent diva will stop at nothing to redeem herself and reunite her family. -Netflix Official synopsis

Abla Fahita is a popular Egyptian satirical puppet character. According to a report in Al Jazeera, the character was introduced online in 2010. She was featured in Al Bernameg with Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef. The puppet character went on to be so loved that a show was started in 2014 called Abla Fahita Live from the Duplex on the CBC channel.

Abla Fahita is an infamous widow who has what can be called a sharp tongue and acid humour. She has obvious defiance for taboos which has earned her both praise and criticism from people. On the new Netflix show, we see that Fahita is facing difficulties in raising her two children and is finally offered the job in a night club and is forced to do the job at gun point when she refuses to do it. However, she ends up on the wrong side of things somehow and has to run for her life from the powerful night club owners who are going to extraordinary lengths to catch her.

Image Source: Still from Abla Fahita (Trailer)