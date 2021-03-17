What Time Does 'B: The Beginning' Season 2 Release On Netflix? Know All Details

Earlier this year, Netflix announced the renewal of the popular anime B: The Beginning in the form of teaser posters. The trailer finally dropped on February 18, 2021, and easily garnered over 1 lakh views from fans. It's true that fans were worried if they will ever get to see a second season as there was no news about its renewal until three years later. Here's everything you need to know about B: The Beginning season 2 release date and time.

What time does B: The Beginning Season 2 release on Netflix?

B: The Beginning Season 2 releases on March 18, 2021. As of now, not many details have been revealed regarding the second instalment. Since the first season had 12 episodes, it's safe to assume that the second season will also go down the same lane and include at least 10-15 parts. Similarly, the episodes in the first season were of the duration of 20-25 minutes. That is because the episodes run adjacent to original net animation or web anime.

All the characters and actors that starred in the first season are returning for the second instalment. B: The Beginning is set in an alternate reality where advanced technology has overpowered manpower and the city is run by a royal family. The series follows two protagonists, Kieth and Koku whose lives intertwine when they're in search of the serial killer Mr B. Their search also leads them to a mysterious organisation that plays a hand in secretly resurrecting gods.

At a time when manga adapted animes are becoming so rampant, almost like there's no other way to make an anime, it was a sight for sore eyes to see an original screenplay getting weaved after what felt like an eternity, in the form of B: The Beginning. As a result, the series was widely appreciated and sat well with both critics and fans for its animation style and the suspense it captured.

B: The Beginning season 2 on Netflix picks up from the aftermath that season 1 left with. After Kieth and Koku successfully solved all the mysteries and managed to save the citizens, the world seems to be regaining its composure. It is known that Kieth has returned to the RIS whereas Koku has started a life in solitude with Yuna. But things take a turn when Kirisame visits them to give a piece of news. Watch the trailer here -