What Time Does Dealer Release On Netflix? Here's All About The New French Show

Netflix is gearing up to release a brand new French Drama series this week. French Dramas have been making a splash on the streaming platform lately, with Omar Sy starer Lupin receiving some impressive reviews. The platform is set to release a new crime drama series named Dealer. The series is based on the 2017 film of the same name. Find out what time does Dealer release on Netflix?

What time does Dealer release on Netflix?

Dealer season 1 release date is March 10, 2021. Dealer Season 1 release time will be 12:00 AM PT or 3:00 AM ET. The show will release in the UK at 8:00 AM BST and the Dealer season 1 release time for Indian will be 12:30 PM IST. Viewers in Australia will be able to watch it at 5:30 PM AEST. New Zealanders will be able to stream the episodes of the show starting 9:23 PM NZST. As per Spain time, Murder among the Dealer season 1 will be available to watch at 9 am and as per Brazil Time, the series can be watched at 5 am.

Dealer season 1 plot

The story of the show revolves around the central character Franck, a music video director, who infiltrates a rough neighbourhood in the South of France to film Tony. Tony is this charismatic but unpredictable drug gang leader who is wanting to break into the rap music scene. Using his camera Franck reveals the hidden, true face of drug dealing, but ends up getting caught in a bloody gang war. The trailer for the show was released on February 24, 2021. It has garnered over 100,000 views in merely 2 weeks.

Dealer season 1 on Netflix: The cast

According to Netflix, the series stars Abdramane Diakité as Tony and Mohamed Boudouh plays Moussa. Sébastien Houbani stars as Franck, the video director who is exposed to the drug-dealing world. Here is a full list of the series’ cast.

Abdramane Diakité as Tony

Mohamed Boudouh as Moussa

Sébastien Houbani as Franck

Idir Azougli as Steve

Julien Meurice

Abdillah Assoumani

Jean-Toussaint Bernard

Romain Vissol

Image Source: Still from Dealer trailer (Netflix/Youtube)