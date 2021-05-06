What Time Does 'Girl From Nowhere' Season 2 Release On Netflix? Find Out

Girl from Nowhere starring Chicha Amatayakul is all set to make its way to Netflix with the second season. The show arrives on Netflix on Friday and fans are eager to know, by what time can they start streaming it. Read further to find out what time does Girl from Nowhere release on Netflix.

What time does Girl from Nowhere release on Netflix?

Girl from Nowhere will release on Netflix on May 7, 2021. The streaming platform usually releases each title at midnight, Pacific Standard Time on the release date. According to this, the viewers of the show in the US can watch the movie after 12 am on May 7, while those in Mexico can tune in to the movie after 2 am. Audiences from India can watch the movie after 1:30 pm, in the afternoon on May 7. Those in Italy can catch the movie after 8 am whereas the ones watching from Australia can see it after 7 pm on Friday. Subscribers from Spain can stream the movie after 9 am.

More about Girl From Nowhere

The 2018 anthology series revolves around a girl named Nanno and is created in the Thai language. Nanno has been transferred to many different schools throughout her lifetime and has the ability to expose everyone’s various stories of hypocrisy that she has experienced. The fantasy mystery first released on August 8, 2018, and airs on the channel GMM 25.

The trailer of the second season of Girl from Nowhere was released by Netflix on May 3, 2021, Monday. The official description of the trailer released by Netflix read, “Based on 8 real news stories where justice wasn’t served, “karma” is back to rewrite the stories in the form of a strange new girl in Girl from Nowhere Season 2. The back to school countdown has begun and the Girl from Nowhere will make sure perpetrators will never forget. Lessons begin May 7 only on Netflix”.

The show has been directed by several directors including Pairach Khumwan, Khomkrit Treewimol, Sittisiri Mongkolsiri, Paween Parijitpanya, Surawut Tungkarak and Jatuphong Rungrueangdechaphat.

Image: Still from the Girl from Nowhere trailer

