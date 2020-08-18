What Time Does 'High Score' Release On Netflix? Read Details About The Documentary

Netflix has a line up of some of the best documentaries on a wide variety of subjects. The streaming platform will soon be releasing a documentary about video games. High Score is an upcoming Netflix series which will be featuring stories and interviews with the developers and creators of early video games.

Created by France Costrel, High Score on Netflix will be a limited series. Read on to find out, “What time does High Score release on Netflix?

Read | Netflix surprises Nigerian group Ikorodu Bois with tech goodies; watch

What time does 'High Score' release on Netflix?

Given that High Score is a limited docuseries, only six episodes of the series will be released on the platform. All the six episodes will be released together on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. High Score will release on Netflix at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET.

The United Kingdom viewers will be able to stream the High Score at 8:00 am BST. While viewers in India will be able to stream it at 12:30 pm IST. Netflix subscribers from Australia will be able to watch the series at 5 pm AEST.

Read | American Pie Movie 'Girls' Rule' hitting Netflix soon, watch trailer here

High Score Netflix: What is its premise?

High Score will feature interviews and segments around the creation of video games in the 1980s and 1990s. It will provide the viewers with an insight into the fast-developing gaming industry. These interview segments will be intermixed with animated scenes rendered in a pixel art-style which is similar to the earlier video games.

In the Netflix trailer of the new docuseries, it can be seen, that the show's intro sequence is also animated in the pixel style. As expected from a documentary about video games, there will be numerous references to past video games in High Score. Its theme song has been made by the Australian band Power Glove. The series is narrated by Charles Martinet, the famous voice actor for Mario.

Read | 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators quit Netflix remake over 'unsupportive environment'

Read | Princess Diana musical to premiere on Netflix before its broadway release in 2021

Best Documentaries on Netflix

Netflix has a huge line up of intriguing and thought-provoking documentaries. Some of the most popular documentaries on the platform are Athlete A, a story about how reporters from The Indianapolis Star exposed Dr Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of young gymnasts.

Another popular documentary on the platform is Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which is based on the case of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender. One of Netflix's latest additions to its list of docuseries is Unsolved Mysteries, which is a reboot of popular 80s series which goes by the same name.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.