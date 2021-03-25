What Time Does 'Pagglait' Release On Netflix? Know All About The Sanya Malhotra Starrer

Pagglait is an upcoming Hindi-language comedy-drama film. The movie is written and directed by Umesh Bist. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain. Read ahead to find out what time does Pagglait release on Netflix and know more about Pagglait release time, plot, cast, and more.

What time does Pagglait release on Netflix?

Pagglait release date is slated to be March 26, 2021. Netflix generally releases all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Hence, Pagglait release time can also be expected to be at midnight on March 26, Friday for the US audience. Indian subscribers can stream Pagglait on Netflix from 1.30 pm IST. Italian viewers can watch the film from 8 am whereas Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 am on Friday. Australians can watch the film from 7 pm onwards and as for Spain, the movie will be available to watch from 9 am. The film will have a run time of 1 hour and 54 minutes.

Details about Pagglait plot

The story of the film revolves around a young widow who learns how to face the family and find herself. Netflix’s description of the film reads, “Widowed soon after marriage, a young woman grapples with an inability to grieve, quirky relatives and a startling discovery about her late husband.” Check out the trailer of Pagglait below.

A look at Pagglait cast

The film stars Sanya Malhotra, Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles. Other cast members of the film include Sayani Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Natasha Rastogi, Rajesh Tailang, Meghna Malik, Jameel Khan, Chetan Sharma, Ananya Khare and Bhupesh Pandya. Fans can’t wait for the film’s release and have been expressing their excitement on social media. Take a look at what fans have to say about the film below.

Full fresh feel like a morning filter coffee â¤ï¸ What a beautiful song ðŸ˜ðŸ˜» himani killed itðŸ™Œâ¤ï¸ #Pagglait #himanikapoor #ArijitSingh #PagglaitOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/bIDPBTg2bx — Amroz Khan âœª (@amrozkhann) March 21, 2021

The shooting of the film started back in 2019. Production was delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The soundtrack of the film is composed by Arijit Singh. The film features approximately 20 plus songs, most of which have been sung by Arijit Singh.

(Promo Image source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram)