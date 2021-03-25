What Time Does The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Release On Disney Plus? Read To Know

Sports drama series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is the reboot of the 1992 film franchise of the same name. This series is highly anticipated by the fans of the films. The series is written by Steven Brill who also wrote the movies. For all those who wanted to know what time does The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers release on Disney Plus, this article provides all the details.

What time does The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers release on Disney Plus?

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers release date is announced as March 26, 2021. This show will release on Disney Plus. All those who have subscribed to Disney Plus Hotstar’s premium will be able to stream this show and download the episodes as well. This live-action sports drama series will consist of 10 episodes and will tell a new story and will revive the sport of ice hockey.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers trailer

The trailer of this show was dropped a month ago. It starts off with Alex marrow who is Evan’s mother who sees potential children at the ice rink being made fun of for playing the game. Her son, too, gets discouraged and embarrassed by how his classmates tease him for playing ice hockey. But Alex does not back down. She realises that these children have a knack for the game and need pepper training. She asks Evan to bring together other children who are interested in playing and starts looking for a coach. She learns about Gordan Bombay who was one of the terrific coaches of all times and decides to meet him and to get him to coach her team. But Gordan outright refuses to do so. He blatantly says that he doesn’t coach anymore and he hates kids. But Alex convinces him to come aboard and the children receive excellent coaching at his hands. But do they win the tournament or not, is something one will have to wait and find out.

The cast of this show includes Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Emilio Estevez, Brady Noon, and Swayam Bhatia among others. Emilio has played the character of Gordan in the previous films as well. The show is a follow-up on the movies that shows the difference between the generation Gordan Bombay taught when he was young.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers trailer