What Time Does 'Woke' Release On Sony LIV? Release Time Of The Hulu Comedy Show Revealed!

The Hulu Original series Woke is all set to premiere on Sony LIV and will be made available for the Indian audience to stream from April 16, 2021. A couple of days ago, the streamer broke the news about Woke release date by dropping the trailer of the comedy television series on their YouTube channel. Thus, read on to find out at what time does Woke release on Sony LIV.

Woke release time on Sony LIV revealed!

The first season of the American sitcom Woke had premiered on Hulu in the US back in September last year. Now, the streaming giant Sony LIV is bringing the Keith Knight and Marshall Todd series to the Indian audience and it is all set to premiere on Sony LIV tomorrow. However, ahead of its premiere, if you're wondering at what time does Woke release on Sony LIV, most of the series of the OTT platform have been observed to release in the afternoon at 12:30 pm.

Thus, this Lamorne Morris starrer is also expected to hit the streamer at the same time tomorrow for all the premium membership holders of Sony LIV. In case of any delays, Woke will be made available to stream for the viewers by the evening at most but the occurrence of such an instance is quite unlikely. Meanwhile, after receiving an overwhelming response from the masses, Hulu decided to renew Woke for a second season in November last year.

Watch the trailer of Woke on Sony LIV's YouTube channel below:

About 'Woke'

The official description of Woke's plot by Sony LIV reads: "Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, this comedy series takes an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture as it follows Keef (played by Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built." The cast of Woke is headlined by Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Rose McIver and Sasheer Zamata. The first season of this sitcom comprises a total of 8 episodes.