What Time Will 'Black Clover' Episode 171 Release In India? Find Out Details About Anime

The fantasy anime series, Black Clover is based on the manga which is written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. The show’s fourth season ended a couple of months ago in March 2021 and a fifth one is expected soon. Scroll along to know more about the show and when does episode 171 release in India.

About Black Clover episode 171 release time in India

The first season of Black Clover premiered on October 3, 2017, and has been loved by the audiences. The latest season of the show, which consisted of episode 154 to 170 started airing on December 8, 2020, and wrapped up on March 30, 2021. It was announced in February this year, that the March 30 episode will mark the end of the fourth season.

According to Monsters and Critics, the next season which will contain episode 171 onwards, is expected to arrive by mid–2022 or later. The show streams in India on the OTT platform Netflix and is expected to arrive on it after it releases in Japan and the states. The Black Clover Episode 171 release time in India has not been revealed yet, but the streamer releases titles at midnight and the 171st episode of the anime should arrive on Netflix at 12 am on the scheduled release date.

More about Black Clover

The storyline of the fantasy series focuses on the life of a young boy named Asta, who was born without any magical powers and is new to the world, where he lives in. He has some mages and decides to use them to become the next Wizard King. The character list of Black Clover includes Asta, Yuno, Lumiere Silvamillion Clover, Julius Novachrono, Marx Francois and Owen.

In the recent fourth season, the devil’s past inside Asta’s grimoire is shown and he is shown to be adopted by a woman, Lichita who named him Liebe. However, Lichita gets killed in an attempt to save the boy and the plot further reveals, that she was Asta’s biological mother. The story sees a twist, when Asta instead of killing the devil who killed his mother, decides to become friends with him.

Image: Still from Black Clover

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.