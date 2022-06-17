'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Cast, Release Date, Episode List, And More

The Umbrella Academy fans are currently gearing up for the release of the third season of the much-loved Netflix show and can't wait to see what fate has in store for the Hargreeves siblings. The hit series is based on a comic book by the same name, authored by Gerard Way about a gang of siblings with magnificent supernatural powers. With the release of the intriguing teaser and trailer of the series, the curiosity of the fans escalated in no time. As the release date of The Umbrella Academy approaches, take a look at where to watch the series along with other interesting details about the show.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date

The Umbrella Academy is a popular American time travel superhero series that premiered in February 2019. As the show received positive reviews from the audience, the makers went on to renew the series for the second season as well. Now, as the series was renewed for the third season, the makers announced the release date of the same by revealing that it is set to feature online on 22 June 2022.

Where to watch The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will begin streaming on the OTT giant, Netflix from 22 June 2022 onwards.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 episodes

"Meet the Family" "The World's Biggest Ball of Twine" "Pocket Full of Lightning" "Kugelblitz" "Kindest Cut" "Marigold" "Auf Wiedersehen" "Wedding at the End of the World" "Six Bells" "Oblivion"

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Cast

Some of the notable actors in the cast include Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves / The White Violin / Umbrella Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves / Spaceboy / Umbrella Number One, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves / The Kraken / Umbrella Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves / The Rumor / Umbrella Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves / The Séance / Umbrella Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves / The Boy / Umbrella Number Five, John Magaro as Leonard Peabody / Harold Jenkins among others.

WATCH The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Trailer

Image: Instagram/@umbrellaacad