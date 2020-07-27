When Did Zendaya And Jacob Elordi Start Dating? Learn About Kissing Booth Star's Love Life

23-year-old Australian actor Jacob Elordi has become a heartthrob since his appearance in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth in 2018. With the second instalment of the film The Kissing Booth 2 releasing recently, fans have once again started swooning over Noah from The Kissing Booth. However, since 2019 there have been speculation that Jacob Elordi is reportedly dating Zendaya. Read on to find, “When did Zendaya and Jacob Elordi start dating?”

When did Zendaya and Jacob Elordi start dating?

Both Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been dodging romance rumours since they first appeared together in the American teen drama series Euphoria. According to the reports of a media portal, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi first met on the sets of Euphoria in 2018. The Kissing Booth co-stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi had reportedly broken up by then. Since then the two Euphoria stars have been spotted together in many places including New York City and Australia.

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi out in New York today âœ¨ | IF SHES HAPPY, IM HAPPY ðŸ¥° pic.twitter.com/oDqDb3UMYF — Zendaya Updates (@detruebennett) February 4, 2020

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi out in NYC today ðŸ¥º ♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/kzDObrkfDZ — Adham (@ThisIsAdham) February 6, 2020

Reports of an entertainment portal suggest that the speculations of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi’s relationship were sparked when the actors reportedly took a secret trip to Greece in 2019. Most recently, the rumoured couple was also spotted together while flying to Elordi's home country of Australia. It was also reported that Zendaya had flown to Australia to meet Elordi’s family.

According to the reports of a well-known entertainment portal, the pair were spotted visiting a flea market on March 7, 2020. Both Zendaya and Jacob Elordi were carrying Polaroid cameras. Media reports also claim that the rumoured pair have been spotted together on grocery runs multiple times in Los Angeles.

According to the reports of an American media portal, sources close the couple have informed that Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are inseparable. Sources also claim that Jacob has met Zendaya's family and everyone in her family adores The Kissing Booth actor. Sources also confirmed that Jacob Elordi’s new girlfriend Zendaya and him have been dating since the summer of 2019.

Jacob and Zendaya kissing in New York City

Speculations surrounding Zendaya and Jacob Elordi went into full swing when the pair was spotted grabbing coffee in New York City. Cameras also spotted Jacob and Zendaya kissing sneakily at the beginning of February 2020 while hanging out in New York City. The Euphoria pair was photographed sitting together on a bench in SoHo.

