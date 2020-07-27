Where Was 'Kissing Booth 2' Filmed? Here Are The Surreal Shooting Locations Of The Film

The teen rom com film, The Kissing Booth quickly shot up to number one spot within days of its release on Netflix in 2018. Therefore it comes as no surprise that the second instalment of this film rom-com was highly anticipated by its fans. The Kissing Booth 2 has recently been released on Netflix, and it did not disappoint.

The Kissing Booth 2 shot up to number 1 spot on Netflix again, within just a few days of its release. Young fans all around the world are swooning over the teen hunk Noah Flynn again. However, apart from its engaging story and a cast of extremely attractive young actors, The Kissing Booth 2 is also a treat to the viewer's eyes due to its breathtaking filming locations. Read on to find out, “Where was Kissing Booth 2 Filmed?”

Where was Kissing Booth 2 Filmed?

According to the reports of a media portal, The Kissing Booth has been filmed in South Africa. The lead actor of The Kissing Booth 2, Joey King confirmed this with an Instagram post as well. On August 17, 2019, The Kissing Booth 2 actor took to her Twitter to inform her fans that, the second instalment of the highly successful teen romcom film was being filmed in South Africa.

A pile of clothes, 5 deflated birthday balloons, a covered tattoo, a wig and my last day as Elle Evans in South Africa. Thanks for the memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jX2uajqB9w — Joey King (@JoeyKing) August 17, 2019

The parts of the film which were shown as California were actually shot in South Africa. Media reports also confirm that the University of Cape Town was a major Kissing Booth 2 filming location. Most of the college and school scenes were filmed at the University of Cape Town. Aside from South Africa and the University of Cape Town, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts was also a Kissing Booth 2 filming location, Cameras were rolled here for shooting the popular Boston montage of Elle Evans and Noah Flynn as they were seen frolicking around the town.

The Kissing Booth 2: The Plot

From its trailer, The Kissing Booth 2 looks as promising as its first instalment. The premise of the teen flick revolves around best friends Elle and Lee. Elle and Lee are now in their senior year of high school.

As fans saw at the end of the first film, Elle is now dating Lee’s brother, Noah who has now become a college hunk. Noah, who was infamous for skipping school and getting into fights has somehow managed to land an admission in Harvard. Naturally, Noah is meeting new people in college and also making acquaintances with new girls.

This is making Elle who is still in her senior year of high school, extremely insecure. Luckily, Elle has a new boy at school who is keeping her busy as well. In The Kissing Booth 2, fans will get to witness the roller coaster ride that Elle and Noah’s relationship has become as long-distance can be really hard of even the strongest of couples.

