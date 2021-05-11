When Do 'Bad Batch' Episodes Come Out? Checkout The Series' Release Schedule And Time

The much-awaited first episode of the animated series titled Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered on Disney+ on May 4, 2021. The series, created by Dave Filoni, is a part of the cult Star Wars franchise and is a sequel as well as a spin-off for 2008's television series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Soon after the first episode of the show released on the streaming giant last Tuesday, netizens have been wondering when do other Bad Batch episodes come out. Thus, read on to find out Star Wars: The Bad Batch episodes release time and release schedule.

When do Bad Batch episodes come out?

After the release of its highly-anticipated first episode on May 4, coinciding with Star Wars Day, upcoming episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be dropped every Fridays on Disney+ at 12:30 pm. The newly released series comprises 16 episodes in total and the streamer has only shared its release schedule up to the end of June month. However, the streaming giant will most likely stick to releasing new episodes on Fridays as its major June show releases have been shifted to Wednesdays.

Following its first episode's release on May 4, the second episode of the Lucasfilm Animation production premiered on Disney+ last Friday, i.e. May 7. According to the schedule released by the streaming service, upcoming episodes of the series will release every Fridays. Thus, the third episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will release on May 14, 2021.

Find out when do Bad Batch episodes come out next if Disney+ sticks to its schedule:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 3: May 14, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 4: May 21, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 5: May 28, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 6: June 4, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 7: June 11, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 8: June 18, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 9: June 25, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 10: July 2, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 11: July 9, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 12: July 16, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 13: July 23, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 14: July 30, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 15: August 6, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 16: August 13, 2021

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH'S TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.