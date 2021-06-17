When Does 'Luca' Come Out On Disney Plus? Know Details About The Movie

The release of Disney and Pixar's upcoming movie Luca is just around the corner. Set in the fictional seaside town of Portorosso, the film tells the tale of two best friends Luca Paguro and Alberto played by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer, respectively. Both Luca and Alberto are teenage sea monsters who set foot on land posing as humans to have the best summer of their lives in Italy, Europe. Scroll on to find when does Luca come out on Disney Plus, how to watch it and more.

When is Luca's release on Disney Plus?

Luca is all set to start streaming on Disney Plus from Friday, June 18. The movie will be arriving on the streaming platform at 12 AM PST, 3 AM EST, 8 AM BST and 7 PM AEST. The movie is 90 minutes long and is exclusively available only on the Disney Plus platform. For the Indian audience, Luca will be available to stream on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Do you have to pay to watch Luca on Disney Plus?

Unlike other Disney films, including Raya and the Last Dragon, Mulan and Cruella, in which netizens have to pay an added fee to watch the movies, Luca will be free to watch for all Disney Plus subscribers as soon as it releases. The netizens will not have to pay the Premier Access fee to watch the movie. This also means that the audience will not have to wait for three months to watch Luca on Disney Plus like several other Pixar films.

More about Luca's release

According to a report by Deadline, Luca will have a theatrical release in international markets where Disney Plus is not available yet. However, the official release date of the movie in theatres has not been announced yet. The countries in which Luca will be getting a theatrical release include Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and most of Eastern Europe. Apart from Luca, the other Pixar movies that will be releasing soon are Turning Red which will release in March 2022 and Toy Story spinoff Lightyear releasing in June 2022. Watch the trailer of Luca right below.

