When Is Ciara Coming Back On 'Days Of Our Lives'? Read On To Know Details

“Days of Our Lives” is an American soap opera that is among one of the longest-running scripted TV shows in the world. It began in 1965 and 14000 episodes have been aired of the show. The series has been created by Ted Corday and Betty Corday and is in its 56th season. The show is set in the fictional town of Salem. The story revolves around the families of Hortons, DiMeras, and Bradys. Romance, mystery, adventure, comedy, and drama are a part of the multi-layered storyline of the show.

Who is Ciara Brady?

Ciara Brady is an important character in the show Days of Our Lives. She was portrayed by Lauren Boles, Vivian Jovanni, and Victoria Konefal to show the different ages of the character. Ciara in the show is the youngest daughter of Bo and Hope Brady. She is the wife of Ben Weston. She is a member of the Brady, Horton, and Kiriakises families of Salem. She became a member of the Weston family by her marriage. Ciara and her husband Ben are known as Cin as is reported in the portal daysofourlives.fandom.com.

Did Ciara leave Days of Our Lives?

Fans of this popular soap opera have a question- Did Ciara leave Days of Our Lives show? As per a report published in today.com, actress Victoria Konefal will be leaving the show. She has been playing the role of Ciara since 2017. She will not be making a comeback when the shooting for the show resumes.

When is Ciara coming back then? If reports are to be believed, the answer to the question when is Ciara coming back is no. The actress might make guest appearances in the show in the future but will not be seen in a full-time role in the series.

Is Ciara really dead?

Is Ciara really dead? Fans have been dying to know the answer to this question. According to Days of Our Lives spoilers, a now-deleted audition tape shows that Ciara is alive and is kept captive by a mysterious person. The villain plans to keep her captive for a long time and this might lead people to believe that she is dead. Will she be saved from her captor? Who will save her? All these questions will be answered in the course of the show, Days of Our Lives.

