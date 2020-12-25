Kareena Shares All Inside Pictures From Annual Christmas Lunch At Kapoors', See Here

"The tradition continues," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan as she shared the beautiful family picture from the annual Christmas brunch of Kapoor family. "La familia forever...All covid tested rocking and rolling," she further wrote as Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others joined.

The family gathered at late actor Shashi Kapoor's Juhu home in Mumbai on Friday because the tradition was introduced by Shashi Kapoor's wife Jennifer about three decades ago.

"Christmas. grateful the family could be together. missed a few," wrote Karisma. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni replied saying, "Missed you too." [sic]

Taimur Ali Khan's video earlier in the day broke the Internet as he entered the Christmas party and removed his face mask only after father Saif did. Meanwhile, Kareena also shared a ladies special picture featuring Karisma's daughter Samaira and Tara Sutaria.

Saif, Kareena, Alia, Ranbir look stunning as they arrive for Kapoors' Christmas lunch

See Inside Pictures

Priyanka Chopra is missing 'Panda', shares an adorable pic with the husky

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.