When Is 'Cruel Summer' Episode 3 Releasing? Details About The Release Date, Time And More

Cruel Summer is a teen drama thriller television series created by Bert V. Royal. The show premiered on Freeform on April 20, 2021, and stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith and more in the lead roles. The show has already aired two episodes until now and the Cruel Summer episode 3 named, Off with a Bang is scheduled to release soon. Read ahead to know more about the Cruel Summer Ep 3 release date.

About Cruel Summer Ep 3 release date and time

Cruel Summer episode 3, Off with a Bang, is slated to release on April 27, 2021, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time/Pacific Time. Indian viewers can watch the show from 7.30 am onwards on Wednesday (April 28). For Spain users, the show will be available on April 28, 4 am onwards. Australians can watch the show from 12 pm onwards on Wednesday.

In the previous episodes, viewers got to see the events of June 25, 1993, 1994 and 1995 from the perspectives of Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) and Kate (Olivia Holt). The story revolved around Jeanette discovering that Kate has vanished and she transitioned into the vacant space Kate left behind. Jeanette took over her life by getting a typical makeover and suddenly she was friends with Kate’s friends and started dating Kate’s boyfriend. The next part showed that Kate is discovered being held captive in their assistant principal’s basement. She suddenly accused Jeanette of having known that she is in the basement and not taking any action about it. Later, Kate’s family tries to sue Jeanette while Jeanette and her family finally decide to file a counter lawsuit against Kate for defamation.

More about Cruel Summer episode 3

The upcoming episode will continue exploring things from both girls' perspectives and across these three pivotal years in their lives. Based on the new promo, it seems like Jeanette and her mom will officially sit down with the cops in the past to combat Kate’s accusations. The highlight of the promo says that “it’s Kate’s word against Jeanette.” Take a look at the Cruel Summer trailer below.

