When Is Michelle's 'The Bachelorette' Premiering? Check Timing, Channel, Streaming Details

The Bachelorette is back after just weeks since the conclusion of the 17th season. The show is now gearing for a grand launch for the latest season.

The new edition of the reality series will feature Michelle Young being wooed by the contestants. Viewers of the show might be curious to know the details of the premiere. Here's all you need to know:

When does The Bachelorette start?

The Bachelorette is all set for its grand premiere on Tuesday. It is being launched at 8 PM Eastern Time zone and 7 PM Central Time Zone in the United States of America. As per Indian Standard Time, the telecast will take place at 5.30 AM on Wednesday.

What channel is The Bachelorette on?

The Bachelorette will premiere on the ABC network. The channel has broadcasted almost all seasons of the show after premiering on the platform in 2003, except a three-year gap from 2005 to 2008.

How to watch The Bachelorette online?

The Bachelorette is available to watch online too. It is being streamed on Hulu. Since the platform is not available in India, fans of the show could follow the Instagram page for the latest updates.

The episodes will be telecast once every Tuesday.

The Bachelorette cast

Michelle Young is not new to the world of TV dating shows. She had starred in the original series, The Bachelor, of which The Bachelorette is a spin-off. She was the runner-up of the 25th season of the show.

The season had aired from January to March this year. She had entered the show in the third week and had reached the finals. However, Matt James chose Rachael Kirkconnell over her in the finale.

On the professional front, she is an elementary school teacher

30 men will be competing for Michelle Young's attention. The list of contestants had been announced in September. Most of the contestants are in around the age of 30, though contestants aged 26 and one aged 38 are the youngest and oldest respectively.

Right from an engineer, firefighter, personal trainer, tech CEO, NFL player, sales representative, motivational speaker, former Army officer, Yoga Guru to Neuroscientist, the cast features a host of professionals.