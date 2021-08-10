'The Bachelorette' Finale: Here's Who Katie Thurston Chooses Over Greg Grippo & Justin

The Bachelorette finale just aired and Katie Thurston has finally revealed to whom her heart belongs to. Since fan-favourite Greg Grippo left the show just last week after Katie couldn't tell him she loves him, fans have been waiting to know who she finally chooses in the end. So who did Katie choose?

Who won The Bachelorette? Who did Katie choose?

The Bachelorette's happy ending is here and Katie Thurston has chosen Blake Moynes as the one she wants to marry! That's right, The Bachelorette finale saw Katie saying 'yes' to Blake Moynes as he proposed to her. The engagement comes in spite of her interview with The Sun last week, where she revealed that she would have gotten "engaged" to Greg Grippo, had it not been for their explosive fight during shocking hometown dates.

Fans, who earlier read about the spoilers, know that Steve Carbone aka 'realitysteve' predicted this outcome way back, as Republic World previously reported. Several fans refused to believe these spoilers back then since it seemed unlikely that Katie would choose anybody else over Greg Grippo.

However, it seems that this week Katie feels differently and expresses her love for Blake. She also tells Kaitlyn, "My heart officially belongs to Blake," after spending the night with him. Thurston also opted to skip her date with Justin entirely, after her seemingly perfect night with Blake.

Blake and Katie say 'I love you'

Before their fantasy suite date Blake Moynes, who won The Bachelorette, expressed how he was in love with Katie and he was lucky that the feelings were mutual. Expressing his feelings on the show, he said:

It's scary to say because I promised myself that I wouldn't say it to anybody unless I was sure. I f***ing love you, and I'm really excited about life with you.

Katie, who expressed how she was "speechless", at first, then reciprocated his feelings. She said:

As much as I want to be stubborn and just like you, it's scary and it's crazy, but I f***ing love you so much. And I couldn't be happier that you're here.

Blake and Katie then kissed and went to the fantasy suite together. Katie also talked about how she was excited at the prospect saying, "I get to go into the fantasy suite with a guy that I love. I have not felt this happy in a long time. All I ever wanted was to find someone that loves me exactly as I am. I feel like he completes me." Just before going into the Fantasy Suite, Blake Moynes had expressed how he was worried about his relationship. He said he was concerned about Katie's feelings for Greg Grippo. Talking to the cameras, he had said:

I love Katie. I love her a lot. But if Katie's still hung up on Greg and she can't match that, then there's no point in getting engaged if she's having doubts.

In spite of this, Blake decided to tell Katie about his feelings, but all's well that ends well and this one ended in an engagement!

(IMAGE - THEBACHELORETTE INSTA)

