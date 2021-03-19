When Is The Second Episode Of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Releasing? Find Out Here

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiered on Disney+Hostar on March 19, 2021. The mini-series has the audience hooked to its story from the very first episode. The 6-part series by Marvel narrates the story of two superheroes from MCU, namely Falcon and Winter Soldier. Fans are still reeling in the first episode and already awaiting the next episode.

When will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's episode 2 release?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues the events in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, respectively. Don Cheadle, Daniel Brühl, Wyatt Russell, among others are also seen in supporting roles in the miniseries. It is a part of the fourth phase of MCU. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes shortly after WandaVision finished airing.

The show's release was hyped with evenly spaced teasers and dialogue promos. The final trailer was released a month before the show's release. In anticipation of the miniseries premiere, a virtual launch event was also held on YouTube.

The story follows Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes on an adventure. The story takes place six months after Sam Wilson was handed Captain America's shield, at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The show will air for a duration of six weeks, until April 23. The airing of the miniseries is scheduled for one episode per week. Hence, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2 will air one week later, on March 26, 2021.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier review

The first episode of the miniseries ended with a revelation of a new Captain America. The show also left the fans guessing about the upcoming storyline. The episode garnered a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and dozens of four or five-star reviews from critics and fans alike. Marvel has stuck to its formula of revealing one layer after another for its shows and that has once again struck a chord with the fans.