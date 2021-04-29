When Will Season 6 Of 'Lucifer' Be On Netflix? Know More About The Series' Final Season

Lucifer season 6 is all set to be the final season of the highly popular Netflix series which came to the streaming giant from Fox. While the filming of the series' sixth season has been concluded, ardent fans are badly awaiting the release of Season 5's part two yet. With season 5B hitting the streamer in late May this year, let’s take a look at what viewers can expect from the highly-anticipated sixth season and find out when will season 6 of Lucifer be on Netflix.

All you need to know about Lucifer's Season 6 release date and episodes

Lucifer is hands-down one of the highly-watched shows on Netflix. Whenever the wait for the urban fantasy drama's new episodes begins, fans try and speculate every possible detail about the plot twists in this Tom Ellis starrer. Although the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the makers to halt the shoot of the series last year, it was soon resumed a few months later with the conclusion of both season 5 and season 6's shoots back to back. While Season 5 part 2 is all set to premiere on May 28, 2021, do you know when will season 6 of Lucifer be on Netflix?

When will Lucifer Season 6 release?

Although the filming of Lucifer season 6 has been wrapped, the crew is currently working their magic behind the scenes with editing. This means that the sixth season is currently under post-production while other details about it have been kept under wraps currently. According to a report by Fansided, as season 5 drops on the streamer in late May 2021, Lucifer season 6 could possibly premiere six months after May 28, i.e. November 2021, or 12 months after, i.e. May 2022. However, the report also suggested that there are high chances of it releasing in May next year as a gap of 12 months between each season's release has been observed across all seasons.

How many episodes in Lucifer season 6?

While season 5 comprises a total of 16 episodes, both the parts consisting of 8 episodes each, it won’t be the case with Lucifer season 6. The final season of this Tom Kapinos series will only include a total of 10 episodes. Soon after its renewal back in June 23, it was announced that Lucifer Season 6 will be a 10-episode series.

Y'all are hilarious. 10! It will be 10 amazing episodes! Now let me get off twitter before my phone starts blowing up! — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) September 8, 2020

