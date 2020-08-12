Where Is Wheeler Dealers Filmed? Here Are Shooting Locations Of The British Reality Show

The British Television series Wheeler Dealers has won the hearts of many car lovers across the globe. Produced by Attaboy TV, the show airs on Discovery Channel in the United Kingdom, and on Motor Trend in the United States. The programme was created by long-time car enthusiasts Daniel Allum and Michael Wood, and it's series one aired in October 2003. Initially, the series was led by a long-time car enthusiast Mike Brewer and the famous mechanic Edd China. But, after series 13 of the show, Edd China was replaced by Ant Anstead. Read on to find out, “Where is Wheeler Dealers Filmed?”

Where is Wheeler Dealers filmed?

In the beginning years of Wheeler Dealers, Mike Brewer and Edd China had been touring most of Europe, in search of classic cars to buy and restore. The show makers soon turned their attention to the United States. Hence, series eight of Wheeler Dealers which aired in 2011, was filmed in California in the United States.

Edd China and Mike Brewer had set up their workshop in Huntington Beach, California. This decision was taken by the show makers so that they could deliver more episodes of the show. Having one fixed spot meant that China and Brewer could restore and sell cars from one spot, instead of having the cars shipped back to the UK. Since then, all the series of the show are filmed in California.

The most recent instalment of Wheeler Dealers was series 16 which aired on May 2, 2020. It was helmed by car enthusiast Mike Brewer and the internationally renowned car designer Ant Anstead. Fans got to witness Mike Brewer and Ant Anstead fix up a variety of used cars and give them a new and unique look in their Southern California Shop.

Wheeler Dealers: Know more about the show

According to the Wheeler Dealers IMDb page, since the show's premiere in 2003 110 cars have been sold after repairing. The total price of these car sales is £1,041,050 and the show makers earned a profit of £206,985.

Fans of the show who adored its lead mechanic Edward John "Edd" China would be thrilled to know that he holds many Guinness World Records. Edd China is a record holder for creating the fastest shed, toilet, bed and milk float. He also created the largest motorised shopping trolley (cart) in the world. Wheeler Dealer IMDb page also suggests that Edd China holds a degree in Engineering Product Design from London South Bank University.

