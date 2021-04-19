Where To Watch 'Nobody'? Here Are More Details About This Action Thriller

Nobody is the new action thriller film that stars Bob Odenkirk in the lead role. The film has been highly anticipated by fans for a while, and it was released in theatres a few weeks ago. However, the distribution of this movie has been affected due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and many had been waiting for its OTT release to take place. With the OTT release having recently taken place as well, the following are more details about where to watch Nobody movie, along with other interesting trivia about this film.

Where to watch Nobody movie?

Nobody has been streamed on April 16 on Amazon Prime Video, which makes it possible for the subscribers of this streaming platform to watch it. However, there are other platforms where this film can be watched as well, including Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, Fandango Now, Microsoft TV among others after having rented it, according to Decider. The film will be available to viewers for the next 2 days after the beginning of the rental period. Thus, for anyone who has not been able to watch these film in the theatres, the mentioned platforms are available to watch Nobody.

Bob Odenkirk is seen playing the role of an ordinary man with a family, who ends up in a conflict with a mob of gangsters after the unfolding of unexpected events. The mob eventually discovers that the ordinary man has extraordinary skills to face them. This film also includes other well-known actors including Connie Nielsen, Aleksei Serebryakov, Christopher Lloyd, Gage Munroe and many others. The film has largely yielded a positive response from both critics as well as the audience.

Bob Odenkirk is best known for his role as Saul Goodman in the hit television series Breaking Bad. He had received a lot of praise for his portrayal as the cunning lawyer who helps Walter White a.ka. Heisenberg and Jesse Pinkman to launder their money. Bob eventually reprised the popular role in a spin-off series titled Better Caul Saul. He has also appeared in several hit films such as The Post, Freaks of Nature and many more.

Promo image courtesy: A still from the trailer