Where To Watch TVF Aspirants? Is The Mini-series Available For Download?

The latest series TVF Aspirants has been garnering massive popularity since its release. The plot of the mini-series revolves around three UPSC aspirants and their struggle for passing the examination. While people are talking about the latest series, some are also wondering where to watch it. Read further to know where to watch TVF Aspirants.

Where to watch TVF Aspirants?

The mini-series TVF Aspirants is streaming online on the YouTube channel of TVF (The Viral Fever). TVF Aspirants download options also available on the YouTube app. The Viral Fever dropped the official trailer of Aspirants on their YouTube channel on April 6, 2021. The first episode of the show released the next day on April 7, 2021. They released each episode of the show in intervals of one week. The name of the episodes of the show is as follows.

Optional Me Kya Hai? Teacher Sahi Hona Chahiye Positive Approach Rakh Yaar Plan B Kya Hai? Pre... Mains Aur Life

TVF chose to release the series on YouTube despite its own app. They aimed to increase their YouTube subscribers with this show. TVF also asked its viewers to make their channel reach 8.5 million subscribers to watch the next episode. TVF also teased the fifth episode of the show to be released when they will reach 10 million subscribers. However, due to increased demand among the viewers, TVF released the final episode when it reached 9.5 million subscribers.

About TVF Aspirants

TVF Aspirants is the story of three friends, Abhilash, SK, and Guri, who wish to crack the UPSC examination. The story shifts between the past, which has the struggle and drama regarding the preparation of UPSC CSE aspirants, and the present, which revolves around the aftermath of the exam. The series covers the journey of these UPSC aspirants and their friendship.

The series features Naveen Kasturiya as Abhilash, Abhilash Thapliya as SK, Shivankit Singh Parihar as Guri, Sunny Hinduja as Sandeep, and Namita Dubey as Dhairya. Bijou Thaangjam, Kuljeet Singh, and Neetu Jhanjhi play supporting roles in the series. This Apoorva Singh Karki-directorial is produced by Joshna Bhat and Haider Ali. The show has an IMDb rating of 9 on 10.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ASPIRANTS

