Where Was 'Innocent' Series 1 Filmed? Know About Shooting Locations Of The Anthology Show

Innocent is an anthology TV series that was broadcasted on ITV for four consecutive nights between May 14 and 17, 2018. Innocent series 1 stars Lee Ingleby, Daniel Ryan, Hermione Norris, Adrian Rawlins and others. The story revolves around a man who was convicted of murdering his wife and after seven years of imprisonment, he was acquitted on a legal technicality. He tries to reveal the truth of who killed his wife, along with his wife’s sister, who now has the custody of their children. Read ahead to find out where was Innocent series 1 filmed and know more about Innocent series 1 shooting locations.

Where was Innocent series 1 filmed?

According to The Sun, the first series of Innocent was filmed in Malahide in Ireland and the South Downs in England. Most of Phil's (played by Daniel Ryan) house and the dramatic aerial shots were filmed in the South Downs whereas, Malahide was used to creating the rest of the small town where they all live. Speaking about filming in Malahide (North of Dubine), David Collins, who played the role of Lee, told the Radio Times that in Malahide, there was a nice place, a seaside small village, and they used a bit of that too.

One of the Innocent series 1 filming locations was Bosham, West Sussex. This place has been previously featured in an episode of Midsomer Murders. At one point in the show where David mentions that they live in Hailsham is a town in East Sussex. The cast was taken to Dublin for two months and later brought back to the south coast of England for a week, to film in Bosham Harbour. The shooting also took place in The Inn on the Beach pub in Hayling Island, Hampshire which was taken over for filming for the day back in 2016.

About Innocent series 2

Innocent series 2 aired in 2021 starring Katherine Kelly, Andrew Tiernan, Priyanga Burford and Jamie Bamber in the lead. The plot revolves around a 16-year-old schoolboy who was brutally murdered in the quiet Lake District. Five years after the incident, the accused is found not guilty and released from prison.

