Where Was 'Jupiter's Legacy' Filmed? Know All About The Sci-fi Series' Shooting Locations

Jupiter's Legacy tells the story of the world's very first superheroes. The Netflix series is based on a comic book series written by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, starring Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibbs, and Ben Daniels among others in pivotal roles. The series travels through two different phases showing the present and the past, travelling through various locations. Know where was Jupiter's Legacy filmed.

Where was Jupiter's Legacy filmed?

According to The Comic Book, the series was mainly filmed in Toronto, Canada. The first season's shooting began on July 2, 2019, and ended on January 24, 2020. Some of the main areas of the series include the Union of Justice Headquarters.

According to the Atlas of Wonders, the exteriors of the Union of Justice headquarters is actually a digital recreation. The look of the building is inspired by Toronto's Old City Hall. The scene showing the Union's superheroes holding a press conference was originally shot outside 60 Queen Street West. The scene features in the series' second episode Paper and Stone.

According to the Atlas of Wonders, the other scenes showing the superheroes gathering in the Grand Hall at the hexagonal table is actually created using CGI. The actual shooting for the scenes is done at Pinewood Toronto Studios. Many infamous movies have been shot at the studios including Suicide Squad, Shazam!, Robocop, It and It: Chapter Two among others.

According to Toronto Filming, one of the fighting sequences was filmed in Adelaide Street. The exact filming location is between Yonge Street and Bay Street in downtown Toronto. The specific scenes were shot for the first episode titled By Dawn's Early Light which included the main antagonist, the crews wearing monkey masks and Paragon.

A disturbing scene from the series shows Sheldon and Walter's father, Chester jumping from a skyscraper to commit suicide. He faces immense loss after the stock market crashes. According to Atlas of Wonders, the building shown in the scene is actually the Canada Permanent Trust Building which is located at 320 Bay Street in Toronto. The building is perfect for the storyline as its construction was completed in the 1930s.

Chloe Sampson, played by Elena Kampouris, lives in an apartment building. According to Atlas of Wonders, the filming of the young girl's house is actually taken place in Hoggs Hollow, a neighbourhood in Toronto, Canada. The luxurious space is used to shoot the interior of Chloe's house. The house is originally worth $10 million USD as it is a 10,000 square feet property.

Image: Still from Jupiter's Legacy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.