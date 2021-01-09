Where Was 'Kingsman' Filmed? Read For In Detail Shoot Locations For The Series Of Films

The Kingsman films are action spy comedy films directed by Matthew Vaughn. The film series is based on Dave Gibbons’ and Mark Millar’s comic book series of the same name. The first film of the Kingsman series, Kingsman: The Secret Service follows the story the recruitment and training of Gary Eggsy Unwin (Taron Egerton), into a secret spy organization. The second Kingsman movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle follows members of Kingsman needing to team up with their American counterpart, Statesman after the world is held hostage by Poppy Adams and her drug cartel, The Golden Circle. The third part and the prequel of the Kingsman film series will be releasing soon and this has left fans curious about Kingsman filming locations.

Where was Kingsman filmed?

Kingsman: The Secret Service

The first film of the Kingsman film series, Kingsman: The Secret Service was shot in various locations. The Council estate where Eggsy Lives is located in London, UK, and is known as the Alexandra and Ainsworth Estate, Rowley Way in Camden. Some parts of the film were also shot in Wrotham Park, Barnet, Hertfordshire in England, UK. The Kentucky church scenes were shot in Deepcut church, Deepcut, Surrey, England.

Also Read: AIADMK General Council Approves Of 'TN's Abraham Lincoln' EPS As Party's CM Candidate

The pub scenes in the film were shot at 6 Black Prince Road, Kennington, London. Many other scenes were also shot in Sharpthrone tunnel, Bluebell Railway, West Sussex. The Kingsman Store Headquarters is located at 11 Savile Row. Harry Hart’s house scene was shot in 11 Stanhope Mews South, Kensington.

Also Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 18,222 Fresh Cases; 19,253 Recoveries In 24 Hours

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The second Kingsman film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle was shot in parts of Birmingham, England. Some parts of the film were shot in the Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden. The cable car and antidote factory sequences were highly praised by the audience. Part of these films was shot on Skyway Monte Bianco and Pointe Helbronner. Some parts of the film were also shot in Courmayeur, Aosta Valley in Northern Italy, and Sri Lanka.

Also Read: AIADMK General Council Approves Of 'TN's Abraham Lincoln' EPS As Party's CM Candidate

The film featured actors Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Edward Holcroft, Hanna Alström, and Sophie Cookson reprising their roles from the first film with Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Elton John, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges joining the cast.

Also Read: Ex-ISRO Scientist Tapan Misra Alleges Being Poisoned With Arsenic Trioxide In FB Post

The information given in the above article has been sourced from different websites including The Film Fan Travel & Movie Maps

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.