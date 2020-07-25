Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests Positive; Tally At 13,36,861

As India nears the 5-month mark battling Coronavirus (COVID-19), PM Modi is likely to convene a meeting with all other states chief ministers on Monday to review the pandemic's scenario amid Unlock 2 which extends till July 30. Home Minister Amit Shah and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla likely to attend the meeting. Currently, India has 13,36,861 cases of which 4,56,071 active cases and 31,358 fatalities.

Unlock- 1& 2

On May 30, Centre announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in containment zones till June 30, 2020 - dubbing it 'Unlock 1'. The Centre also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. Meanwhile, night curfew timings were amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services.

Phase 1 : From June 8 , religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

Similarly, while extending the same lockdown till July 30, MHA stated that dates to restart the above-mentioned activities will be decided separately and SOPs will be issued for their safe commencement. Moreover, domestic flights that are already functioning at 30% capacity will be expanded in a gradual manner. Inter and Intra-state travel including those for cross-border trade will continue without restrictions. The Shramik trains which transported migrant workers completed its services - running 4,615 Shramik specials, transporting 63 lakh passengers.

Previous Lockdowns

The Centre had first imposed a complete lockdown on March 25 for three weeks till April 15. It was then extended till April 30. On May 1, when the lockdown was re-imposed till May 15, the MHA eased restrictions flagging off Shramik trains and announcing an Aatma Nibhar Bharat package, to revive the economy. With more extensions, MHA then allowed the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration - with most states then coming up with their own guidelines.

India's COVID scenario

While India's current lockdown is limited upto containment zones appealing to reopen India to boost the economy, several states have imposed varying degrees of lockdown in cities with a higher number of cases - Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram to name a few. International flights have been banned till August, while limited domestic flight movement has been extended by three more months. With a recovery rate of 63.45 per cent, India's case fatality rate has further declined to 2.38 percent. A cumulative total of 1,58,49,068 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 23, with 4,20,898 samples tested on Thursday. India conducts 11179.83 tests per million (TPM) and has 902 labs in the government sector and 399 private labs.

The race for indigenous vaccine

Moreover, two indigenous vaccines - COVAXIN (ICMR-NIC with Bharat Biotech) and ZyCov-D (Zydus Cadilla) are undergoing phase-1 and 2 human trials after being fast-tracked by ICMR, seeking completion of the two phases of trials by August 15. COVAXIN is being tested at 12 hospitals in 11 states with 500 volunteers (ages 18 to 55), while ZyCov-D is being tested at Zydus' research centre in Ahmedabad but will be expanded later. While several scientists have raised concerns against the 'rushed vaccine', ICMR has assured the safety of these trials. Currently, India ranks as the third-worst hit nation in terms of cases and sixth-highest in fatalities.