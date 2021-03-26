Who Did Jessica Walter Play In 'The Big Bang Theory'? Know About The Actor's Iconic Roles

Play Misty for Me star Jessica Walter died at the age of 80 in her sleep. According to the reports from Deadline, the veteran actress died in her sleep in New York City on the 24th of March. Jessica Walter's death has come as a shock to Hollywood and her fans as they flooded social media with condolences for her family. Let's look at some of the most famous performances of the actress on the big and small screen.

Jessica Walter's role in The Big Bang Theory

The late actress made a cameo in the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory where she portrayed the role of Mrs. Latham. The Benefactor Factor episode of the show was aired in February 2011 in which Sheldon and Leonard attended a fundraiser in order to gain fundings for their research. The guys came across Jessica Walter's character Mrs. Latham who is a wealthy old lady who enjoys pulling the legs of smart people.

Picture Credit: Still from Big Bang Theory.

After meeting with Mrs. Latham, Leonard gets convinced that he would not get any funding from the old lady as he made a terrible impression. To his surprise, Mrs. Latham asks Leonard to be summoned to discuss his project even more. The episode is filled with Jessica Walter's hilarious exchanges with the characters of Big Bang Theory such as Leonard Hofstadter, Raj Koothrappali, and Howard Wolowitz.

A look at Jessica Walter's movies

The actress started her career in the film industry in the 60s and rose to fame with her roles in movies like Grand Pix, The Group, and Arrested Development. She went on to work in Amy Prentiss where her titular role was met with critical acclamation. Her movies and shows such as Naked City, East Side/West Side, Ben Casey, Route 66, The Doctors and the Nurses, and Trapper John, M.D. contributed to her success in Hollywood.

Fans and celebrities react to Jessica Walter's death

Condolences and wishes for her family came pouring in on social media with many fans and co-stars paying their respects for the late actor. One fan tweeted a picture of her iconic role in Play Misty for Me and called her a terrific actress. Co-star Jason Bateman also took to Twitter to pay his respects by calling Jessica 'one of a kind' and giving condolences to her family.

R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) March 25, 2021

Sorry to hear of the death of Jessica Walter. I will always remember her in Play Misty for Me, filmed entirely on the Monterey Peninsula. Terrific actress. RIP. pic.twitter.com/bt0CfebLJT — John A. Greenwald (@jagMRY) March 25, 2021

It's devastating to hear about the death of Jessica Walter, the voice of Fran Sinclair in "Dinosaurs".



I've been binge-watching the show on Disney Plus earlier and she has always performed incredibly in every single episode. Rest well, Jessica. pic.twitter.com/KUL6aX6BUL — Sir Simon A. | Celebrating 5 Years of BLC (@BabyLamb5) March 25, 2021

Promo Picture Credit: Still from Arrested Development.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.