Who Funded Seaspiracy? All You Need To Know About Netflix's Sensational New Documentary

Seaspiracy is the latest documentary that premiered on Netflix on March 24, 2021. Helmed by the British filmmaker, Ali Tabrizi, the documentary is produced by Kip Anderson. The documentary has garnered immediate attention in several countries. Seaspiracy shows the damaging impact of commercial fishing and other water-related activities. Ever since the documentary made its way on the OTT platform, a section of its viewers was curious to know about its funders. If- ‘Who funded Seaspiracy?- has become a frequent question of your recent searches, here we’ve got you a detailed answer.

Seaspiracy funding details

Seaspiracy is bankrolled by Forest Green Rovers’ chair and Ecotricity's Dale Vince, reported Gloucestershire. Dale has also executively produced the latest documentary. According to the report, Dr Dale Vince had met the producer, Kip in the year 2016. The former had offered to fund Seaspiracy, which allowed the filmmakers to begin filming. The documentary was then acquired by Netflix in late 2020, for its Netflix’ Original line.

Speaking about the documentary with the outlet, Dale said that the destruction of marine life is a major environmental issue that they’ve focused on for the past many years. After Cowspiracy, Dale informed that Kip was looking for its follow-up in an "ocean version". Thus, the company was keen to help make that happen.

What is Seaspiracy about?

The Netflix documentary depicts the harm humans do to the marine species. The documentary is narrated by director, Ali, who is seen obsessed with the ocean and its beauty since the beginning. In the documentary, one can see Ali calling up several organisations in order to foster them to stop the plastics but all goes in vain. He can be seen talking about damages done by human beings to marine life, which also somehow impacts humans. He explains it by saying that 85 per cent of the oxygen people breathe also comes from the seas. Thus, he can also be seen criticizing several institutions such as the Earth Island Institute. The 89-minute documentary has also covered several other issues such as lice infestations, the dying of salmon due to ailments and others.

