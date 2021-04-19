Who Is Behind Dr Hibbert’s New Voice The Simpsons? Know Details About This Actor

Popular American animated sitcom The Simpsons get a new voice for one of its characters in the 32nd season of the show. Dr Hibbert's character who was earlier voiced by Harry Shearer is now replaced by someone else. This decision comes after the producers of the show announced that they would no longer use white voice actors to voice non-white roles.

Who is behind Dr Hibbert’s new voice The Simpsons?

Kevin Micheal Richardson is behind Dr Hibbert’s new voice on the show The Simpsons. Kevin Richardson is playing the role of Springfield’s mirthful doctor by replacing Harry Shearer who voiced the character of Dr Hibbert since the debut of the character in 1990. In an interview with BBC, Kevin revealed that he initially turned down the role, a year ago. He added that he was very fortunate to be asked to voice the role of Dr Hibbert, which at first he declined but when he was asked again and then he agreed to voice the character, but he had no clue about the impact it would have on the viewers of the show.

This isn’t the first time that the show has replaced an actor because of its decision. Last year, Alex Desert made his debut as Home’s friend and co-worker Carl Carlson which was previously voiced by Hank Azaria. The show was running its 31st season when it replaced Hank Azaria on the show. Before announcing the intention to no longer use white actors to voice non-white characters, the makers of the show faced a lot of criticism for its racial stereotyping.

Richardson has previously voiced characters for shows like Family Guy and The Boondocks. He has also voiced characters for several feature films like Mortal Kombat (1995), All Dogs Go To Heaven 2, Recess: School’s Out, The Matrix Revolutions, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Richardson has also voiced some characters for popular shows like The Mask: Animated Series, Dexter’s Laboratory, The New Batman Adventures, and The Powerpuff Girls. Kevin has received two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for voicing the character of Joke in Batman’s animated series. He was last seen in the documentary called I Know That Voice in the year 2013.

Promo Image Source: The Clevland Show Interview with HitFlix