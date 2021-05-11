Who Is George In 'Jupiter's Legacy'? All You Need To Know About Matt Lanter's Character

Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy, which premiered on May 7, showed George Hutchence aka Skyfox as one of the six founding members of the Union of Justice. The series, which is based on the comic book by Mark Millar and Frank Quietly, altered between the past from around the early 30s, the journey of the Union and shows the present-day simultaneously in which new generation follow the footsteps of the superhero parents. While all of the founding members are shown doing their bit, George's existence remains a mystery in the present day. Find out who is George in Jupiter's Legacy and what happened to him in present?

Who is George in Jupiter's Legacy?

George Hutchence, played by Matt Lanter, is one of the original Union members along with Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian, Grace Kennedy aka Lady Liberty, Walter Sampson aka Brainwave, and Fitz Small aka, The Flare. He is shown as Sampson's closest friend and biggest ally before turning against him and the rest of his teammates. He plots revenge against his teammates after he believes they betrayed him. He is also behind the release of a clone of the villain Blackstar which threatens the life of his former friend Sheldon and his son Brandon. In the final episode, George traps Walter in clone Blackstar's mind and angrily accuses him of turning other teammates against him. Before he could kill Walter, Grace telepathically joins Walter and saves him.

The series revealed George left the Union 40 years before the present day and was labelled the world's greatest villain. In the present day, George is not seen among the members of Union who are looking after their respective children who are trying to follow the footsteps of their superhero parents. George's son Hutch uses Blue Bolt's teleportation rod to commit crimes with his crew and attain materials to make a portal to find his father.

About Jupiter Legacy's George actor Matt Lanter

Matthew MacKendree Lanter, popularly known as Matt Lanter, essays the role of George Hutchence in Jupiter's Legacy. He began his acting career with the role of Nick on the supernatural teen drama series Point Pleasant. He gained fame for his role of Liam Court in the teen drama series 90210. The 38-year-old star has featured in popular movies like WarGames: The Dead Code, Sorority Row, Disaster Movie, Vapite Suck, The Roommate, and Pitch Perfect 3. In recent years, he appeared in the NBC series Timeless as a time traveller Wyatt Logan from 2016 to 2018.

