Who Is Kingpin In Marvel And Who Plays The Role In 'Hawkeye'? Here's The Recap

Hawkeye episode 5, which has already been released on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, is all about some big revelations. The episode wraps off by dropping several hints about Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin who was earlier seen in MCU's show Daredevil. Read on to find out more about Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and his story arc in Hawkeye.

Vincent D'Onofrio returns as Kingpin in Hawkeye

Vincent D'Onofrio, who had played the iconic MCU villain in Netflix's Daredevil, returns as Kingpin. The Kingpin is a supervillain whose traditional attire consists of his signature white suit jacket and cane, his appearance has changed over the years. D'Onofrio has expressed his desire to return to the MCU to play Wilson Fisk, since the end of the show. Kingpin's story deeply connects to that of Maya Lopez and it has been revealed that he is her Uncle.

Despite several hints, it's been clear that the mystery figure is different from Vincent D'Onofrio's earlier performance of Kingpin. Wilson Fisk/Kingpin appears in a press conference, speaks to the media and exploits the authorities to secure power. Meanwhile, Hawkeye daubs its mystery figure by working in the shadows, hence undetectably coming into power. As the show is all about big revelations, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is all over the show as she finally faces Kate Bishop. Clint Barton alias Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is also seen, who is compelled to wear an old suit so as to take care of a few things.

Written by Jenna Noel Frazier, Hawkeye episode 5, titled "Ronin", has been directed by Bert & Bertie. The episode starts with Natasha Romanoff's voice, asking Yelena Belova to brainwash all Black Widow agents in the world with the help of synthetic gas. In the new episode, Yelena and fellow Widow agent Sonya try to break into the house of another Widow, Ana, hence trying to use the chemical agent on her.

What Bert and Bertie have to say...

In an interview with Screen Rant, directors Bert and Bertie, named Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, have said that the fans wouldn't be disappointed, the episode could have a tonal shift. Addressing the same interview, Fra Fee, who plays Tracksuit Mafia member Kazi, said that the episode will blow up the socks. Well, D'Onofrio's future appearances in the MCU is unclear at this point.

Image: Instagram @hawkeyeofficial