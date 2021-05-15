Who Is Skyfox In Jupiter's Legacy? Here's Everything You Need To Know About His Character

Netflix’s Jupiter's Legacy is based on the world’s very first superheroes. The series is adapted from a comic book series written by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. It stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibbs, and Ben Daniels among others. Unlike other superhero shows, fans are keen to know about villain Skyfox from Jupiter’s Legacy. What makes him unique are his powers which allow him to achieve his missions. Here’s everything you need to know about Who is Skyfox in Jupiter's Legacy.

Who is Skyfox in Jupiter's Legacy?

Initially, Skyfox was a superhero and the best friend of Josh Duhamel’s character Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian. His real name is George Hutchence and nobody has seen him for over a year on the show. George Hutchence was also one of the founding members of the Union Justice, a supergroup dedicated to maintaining justice and order. The group lives by a particular code of heroes, also taught to superheroic children, by the Utopian himself which says, ‘Service, compassion, mercy: Those are the words we live by. That is our code.' However, one hero breaks the rule and the code throughout the series due to his personal choices.

George is one of the prime examples of those people who broke the code for personal gain despite being the core and founding member of the Union of Justice. Despite knowing what the code represents, he chooses to go against the system. His powers include telekinesis, super strength, flight, and invulnerability. Although other superheroes are blessed with telekinesis, Skyfox's powers become unbeatable because of the other three additional superpowers.

The other cast of the show includes Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson aka Brainwave. Leslie Bibb as Grace Kennedy-Sampson aka Lady Liberty, Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson, and Mike Wade as Fitz Small, in the lead roles. The actors in recurring roles include Gracie Dzienny, Tyler Mane, Meg Steedle, Tenika Davis, Tyrone Benskin and David Julian Hirsh. The series released on May 7, 2021.

IMAGE: STILL FROM JUPITER'S LEGACY TRAILER

