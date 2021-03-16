Who Is Sneha Paul? Take A Look At The Actor's Past Projects And Future Ventures

Sneha Paul is well on her way to becoming a household name after successfully capturing OTT viewers' attention in Ullu's latest sketch Chawl House. Contrary to popular belief, the actor isn't completely new to the industry and has appeared in a few projects that have helped her cement a long-lasting career. Let's take a look at Sneha Paul movies, biography, future ventures, etc.

Born on November 28, 1994, Sneha Paul is a 27-year-old Indian model and actor who has earned a following out of her performances in a number of web series, her most popular venture being Ullu's Charmsukh Chawl House. Before taking on the role of the mysterious sister-in-role, the actor has also swooned the audience with her item song in a Kannada movie called Dream Girl. Her short film called The City and A Girl, in association with School Bus productions, was recently picked up by Hotstar and had received an admissible response.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Paul started modelling very early on in her life and had always known that she wanted to be a part of the glamour industry. One look at her Instagram profile and anybody would realise that she's an avid lover of dancing, having covered several Punjabi and Bollywood hits in her videos. According to News Bugz, her hobbies are listed as travelling and cooking. She also enjoys being fit, which is often reflected in her social media profile. As of today, she boasts 50K+ followers on Instagram, which seems to be only growing in number ever since her Ullu project came to light.

Her new fans are curious to know about her future ventures and whether there will be a season 2 of the successful web series with her being a part of it. As of now, there's no confirmation on either of the speculations. But due to the growing popularity of the show, it is safe to assume that the actress will be seen in many more projects down the lane. Since she has experience in the South Indian industry as well, it is possible to see her make a mark there as well.