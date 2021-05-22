'Who Killed Sara' Season 2: How Many Episodes Are There In The Show's Second Season?

Within a short period of its release, Who Killed Sara season 1 received a positive response from both the audience and critics. The crime thriller series, which was released on Netflix, revolves around a plot of revenge involving a Mexican family. Following the first season's popularity, the show was recently renewed for a second season to continue the story. Each episode of the first season lasted about 40-45 minutes and depicted a significant part of the plot. More information about Who Killed Sara season 2 episode, as well as what to expect from future seasons, can be found below.

How many episodes are there in season 2 of Who Killed Sara?

The second season of Who Killed Sara has released and is available to stream on Netflix. The second season of the show has a total of eight episodes. Each episode is over 40 minutes long.

Who killed Sara season 2

The second season portrays how Alex is hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving that he wrongfully framed for his sister’s murder. The series will see Alex set out to unearth much more than the crime’s real culprit. The series will be full of suspense and also explore the character of Sara further.

The above information about Who Killed Sara season 2 episdoes was taken from Netflix.

IMAGE: WHO KILLED SARA TRAILER (YOUTUBE)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.