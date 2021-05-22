Who Plays Elisa In 'Who Killed Sara'? Read Here To Know About The Show's Cast Member

Netflix has been scoring high when it comes to intriguing and conceptual thriller shows. The streaming service recently released a Mexican crime series Who Killed Sara? and fans are completely invested in this gripping murder mystery saga. The show also has a star cast starring in the much-acclaimed film. Talking about the same, fans are curious about who plays Elisa in Who Killed Sara? Read here to know:

The actor who plays Elisa in Who Killed Sara is Carolina Miranda. The plot revolves around Alex is hell-bent on taking vengeance and uncovering the genuine killer after being falsely accused of his sister's death. However, things get tricky when Alex discovers there's more to the story than he thinks, and even more complicated when he falls for Elisa (Carolina Miranda), the youngest of the Lazcano family, who was a child when Sara died. However, things grow difficult when Alex realises there's more to the story than he realises, and things get even more problematic when he falls for Elisa (Carolina Miranda), the Lazcano family's youngest daughter, who was a child when Sara died.

Elisa pursues justice and assists Alex throughout the series, even as he drives her to recognise the evil in her own family and the murders they've perpetrated. The first season of Who Killed Sara? brought viewers on a harrowing trip into the dark underbelly of the powerful Lazcano family, complete with treachery, infidelity, lies, murder, sex trafficking, and more.

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 Story :

Netflix announced the second season of the series on March 29, 2021. The show, according to Netflix, premiered on May 19, 2021, and will follow Alex as he discovers some hidden secrets about his sister Sara. Alex found Sara's journal, which revealed her mental health struggles, at the end of the first season.

And now, in the sequel, Sara and César Lazcano's relationship will be highlighted. As a result, fans can expect plenty of cliffhangers in the second season. It will also answer all of our burning questions that were left unanswered in the first part. Watch the trailer of the show below.

