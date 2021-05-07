Who Plays Jackson's Dad On 'Grey's Anatomy'? Meet The Actor Behind Robert Avery

ABC's Grey's Anatomy is currently running in its 17th season and the latest episode that aired on Thursday, May 6 witnessed the return of a cast member. In the latest episode of the show, viewers got to see Dr Jackson Avery reuniting with his ex-wife, April Kepner and also meeting his estranged father Robert Avery. Scroll to see who plays Jackson's dad on Grey's Anatomy.

Who plays Jackson's dad on Grey's Anatomy?

Actor Eric Roberts in Grey's Anatomy plays the role of Robert Avery who is the father of Dr Jackson. He was last seen in the Season 13 of the show in the episode titled Who Is He (And What Is He to You)? In the episode, Jackson flew to Montana for a complicated surgery when he decided that he wants to meet his dad who owns a bar there. At first, Jackson was upset because Robert didn’t recognize him. Later when Jackson finally mustered up the courage to speak to his father, it didn’t go exactly as planned. Jackson froze when he revealed his identity to Robert. He wasn’t able to call out his father for abandoning him and his mother, Catherine Fox played by Debbie Allen. Meanwhile, Robert was excited to see his son. He also explained why he left as Jackson held back tears.

The recent episode showed Eric in the show after 5 years. According to the synopsis in Grey's Anatomy new episode, Jackson will see his father and the visit will “set him on the right path.”

For the uninitiated, Eric Roberts is the brother of Hollywood actor Julia Roberts and has been a part of several popular films, including King of the Gypsies, Star 80, Runaway Train, The Expendables, Inherent Vice, and The Dark Knight. He’s also appeared in many TV shows, such as Heroes, Suits, The Young and the Restless, and Less Than Perfect.

Why is Jackson leaving Grey's Anatomy?

In other news, Dr Jackson will also be leaving the show soon. According to Deadline, Jesse Williams is bidding adieu to Grey's Anatomy after playing the role of Jackson for 12 years. The reason behind Jackson's exit from the show will be revealed on Friday, May 7 and his last episode in the series will be aired on May 20. In his statement, Jesse Williams shared, "As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends.”

