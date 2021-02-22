Who Plays Martha In 'Home And Away'? Get To Know More About The Australian Actor

Home and Away is an Australian soap opera created by Alan Bateman, which premiered in the year 1988. Home and Away follows the lives and loves of the residents in Summer Bay, a fictional seaside town in New South Wales. The soap opera has become the second longest-running drama series on Australian television. Find out who plays Martha in Home and Away.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Shuts Down Critics Whining Over Pitches After Team India's Victory At Chepauk

Who plays Martha in Home and Away?

Australian actor Belinda Giblin portrayed the character of Martha Stewart in the Australian television show. Martha is the wife of Alf Stewart, and mother of Roo Stewart. She was believed to have drowned in 1985 in a boating accident. To everyone's surprise, she turned up alive and well in 2018. Martha first appeared in 1989 in flashbacks to 1970 when Alf read her diary. Back then she was played by Alison Mulvaney. Since 2018, the role has been played by Belinda Giblin. Martha returned to Summer Bay and revealed to Alf that she was suffering from a personality disorder. This had led to her faking her own death. Martha and Alf remarried in February 2020.

Also Read | Fast Start Sees Porto Stun Juventus 2-1 In Champions League

Giblin is a prominent theatre and television actor in Australia and started her acting career in the year 1973 at the age of 23. Her popular characters include Kay Webster in The Box, Sister Sue Marriott in The Sullivans, Allison Carr in Sons and Daughters, and her character roles as Cynthia Ross in 1989. Belinda appeared in numerous roles by Crawford Productions over a 12-year period early in her career including many filmed in black and white. Her television roles include appearances in Matlock Police, Division Four, Homicide, Alvin Purple, Bluey, Heartbreak High, Skyways, Good Guys, Bad Guys among others.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Takes Dig At 'Experts' For Pitch Complaints, Michael Vaughan Likes Video

Home and Away cast

The current cast of Home and Away includes Ditch Davey, who portrays the character of Dr. Christian Green, Kawakawa Fox-Reo as Nikau Parata, Ethan Browne as Tane Parata, Rob Kipa-Williams as Ariki Wiremu Parata, Sophie Dillman as Ziggy Astoni and Emily Weir as Mackenzie Booth. Alf Stewart, portrayed by Ray Meagher is currently the only remaining original cast member in Home and Away and plays Martha Stewart's husband.

Also Read | Meet 'Clarice' Star Rebecca Breeds Who Plays The Iconic 'Silence Of The Lambs' Character

Image Credits: Home and Away Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.