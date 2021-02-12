Meet 'Clarice' Star Rebecca Breeds Who Plays The Iconic 'Silence Of The Lambs' Character

Set in 1993, a year after the events of Silence of the Lambs, Clarice narrates the personal story of Clarice Starling, played by actor Rebecca Beeds, as she returns to work while the year-old traumatizing event is still imprinted on her mind. It shows how she takes on more responsibilities at work to make herself forget the events of the past. The creators of the show have tried to flesh out the character of Clarice to give the audience an idea of what the character does.

All about Rebecca Breeds

Rebecca Breeds as Clarice will be stepping into the role that Jodie Foster has so successfully played. Rebecca Breed has played prominent roles in Pretty Little Liars and The Originals. Speaking to Variety, Rebecca said that if she had not been an actor she would have been a children’s book writer. Rebecca is married to her co-star from her first show which was an Australian sitcom called Home and Away. Her husband’s name is Luke Mitchell. After a long and tiring audition, Breeds was seated at a restaurant when the makers of the show gave her a call to give her the news that she got the part, their style of the announcement was similar to Hannibal’s, Rebecca told People.

Rebecca revealed to People that she loved speaking in the West Virginian drawl of Clarice and how that little change immediately transported her into the mindset of the character. She continued by saying that at the end of the day when she left the accent behind, she turned into her regular Australian self again. She loves the feeling of playing a dual life. She confirmed it was not easy, not in the least, but it was rewarding to make the effort to bring her character to life.

She also said in her interview that she had to go through quite extensive training to play the role of an FBI agent and it was something new for her. But the actor never shied away from the physical training and gave it her all. All of the stunts were very technical so she had to know exactly what she was doing or risk the chance of really hurting herself. She also said that despite the difficulty, she loved doing actions and all of her stunts. Clarice on CBS premiered at 10:30 eastern American time.

