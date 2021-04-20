Who Wins 'The Circle Season 2': Here's What Netizens Have To Say

The Circle Season 2 on Netflix is a reality competition series in which players start off isolated in an apartment and the only means of communication is to interact with online friends on a social media app called The Circle. The show started streaming on April 14, 2021, and fans are already rooting for their winners on the show. For the people wondering who netizens think will win The Circle season 2, here’s everything you need to know.

Netizens discuss who wins The Circle season 2

Since the release of the four episodes of The Circle Season 2, netizens are rooting for their favourite contestants. The season 2 of Netflix's reality show is much more drama than season 1. Unlike the first season, the contestants aren’t here to make friends and are here to win the competition at any cost. A lot of fights have already started in the initial episodes among the players. While Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe is gaining most of the votes on Twitter but some fans are very impressed by Courtney’s way of playing the game. Some of the users are also rooting for Lee and River to win the show. Check out some of the tweets by netizens after the release of the four episodes of The Circle.

The Circle USA Season 2 is so GOOD and honestly I hope Lee/River will win in the end! He is such a sweet bean ðŸ˜­â¤ï¸ — Felaâœ¨ // Is working (@felandaria) April 15, 2021

Just finished watching the Circle season 2 first 4 episodes... And wow it so effin cattty!!! Cant wait for the next episodes!! Chloe for the win!! — âˆTAEHYUN-SAN-ASAHIå›žðŸ‡µðŸ‡­ (@MOATINY2001) April 14, 2021

The circle season 2 is so funny if Courtney don’t win imma be pissed — Skye ðŸ–¤ðŸ¥€â˜½ (@toothlesslvr) April 16, 2021

I'm rooting for Courtney to win the circle season 2. I think he has it. — Courtney the ðŸ¤Œ (@blood0rphan) April 18, 2021

The Circle Season 2 is so good so far! I want and need Chloe to win! — Angie Angie Cat (@AngieAngieCat_) April 15, 2021

Chloe better win the circle season 2 — lil tay (@tkstrick121) April 15, 2021

I'm only on the 1st episode and I'm already thinking Chloe Is gonna win the circle season 2 @joey_sasso @miranda_dapanda @ChrisSapphire @itsssammiee #TeamChloe — Tony Porter (@TonyPor64686029) April 14, 2021

Savannah of The Circle USA Season 2 is half Mexican, half Filipino. Definitely rooting for her to win ðŸ¥°ðŸ’ž#TheCircleNetflix #TheCircleSeason2 #TheCircleUSASeason2 — ð“¢ð“½ð“®ð“¿ð“®ð“· ð“™ð“¸ð“® ð“ð“¸ð“¸ð“»ð“ª (@StevenBookLion) April 16, 2021

I really hope terilisha does not win the circle season 2 ðŸ™„ — sada’s baby ðŸ£âœ¨ (@DatSweetYuh_) April 17, 2021

In the initial episodes of season 2 of The Circle, fans were hoping for a harmonious start but soon a feud between former influencers Terilisha and Savannah broke out and the hopes were shattered instantly. They fought during the truth or dare game which caused a separation between the contestants. Terilisha was backed by Emily, Chloe, and River whereas Savannah was backed by Trevor and Courtney. Emily and Chloe became the new influencers so everyone is hoping that they would block Savannah in the upcoming episodes.

According to a report by Decider, the next episodes of the second season of The Circle will release on April 21. Episodes 5 to 8 will release on April 21 whereas episodes 9 to 12 will release on April 28. The final episode of the show will release on May 5.

