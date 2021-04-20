Last Updated:

Who Wins 'The Circle Season 2': Here's What Netizens Have To Say

The Circle Season 2 is already trending because of its drama in the first four episodes. Netizens are discussing who will win Netflix's reality show.

The Circle Season 2 on Netflix is a reality competition series in which players start off isolated in an apartment and the only means of communication is to interact with online friends on a social media app called The Circle.  The show started streaming on April 14, 2021, and fans are already rooting for their winners on the show. For the people wondering who netizens think will win The Circle season 2, here’s everything you need to know.

Netizens discuss who wins The Circle season 2

Since the release of the four episodes of The Circle Season 2, netizens are rooting for their favourite contestants. The season 2 of Netflix's reality show is much more drama than season 1. Unlike the first season, the contestants aren’t here to make friends and are here to win the competition at any cost. A lot of fights have already started in the initial episodes among the players. While Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe is gaining most of the votes on Twitter but some fans are very impressed by Courtney’s way of playing the game. Some of the users are also rooting for Lee and River to win the show. Check out some of the tweets by netizens after the release of the four episodes of The Circle.

In the initial episodes of season 2 of The Circle, fans were hoping for a harmonious start but soon a feud between former influencers Terilisha and Savannah broke out and the hopes were shattered instantly. They fought during the truth or dare game which caused a separation between the contestants. Terilisha was backed by Emily, Chloe, and River whereas Savannah was backed by Trevor and Courtney.  Emily and Chloe became the new influencers so everyone is hoping that they would block Savannah in the upcoming episodes.

According to a report by Decider, the next episodes of the second season of The Circle will release on April 21. Episodes 5 to 8 will release on April 21 whereas episodes 9 to 12 will release on April 28. The final episode of the show will release on May 5.

