Why Did Brad And Emily Break Up? Find Out What Happened Between 'The Bachelor' Stars

The now 47-year-old American entrepreneur Brad Womack was actually the first Bachelor on ABC’s popular reality television dating show, The Bachelor. Brad Womack appeared on the wildly popular show for the first time in 2007. He is also The Bachelor’s first-ever and the only two-time Bachelor, as he appeared on another season of the show in 2011, this time finding love in Emily Maynard. Find out, “Why did Brad and Emily break up?”

Brad and Emily from The Bachelor

Former The Bachelorette contestant Emily Maynard appeared on Monday, July 20 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever. Fans of the show got to relive Emily Maynard’s romance with Brad Womack. Brad Womack decided to not pursue a relationship with either of his final two love interests on his first The Bachelor season in 2007.

Womack returned to the show in 2011, to take another shot at love on national television. However, in 2011, Brad Womack got lucky and found love in Emily Maynard. He proposed to Maynard in what is considered one by many fans as one of the most romantic proposals in the history of The Bachelor. The couple broke up while the season was airing, but patched things up in time for After the Final Rose. However, in May 2011, Brad Womack and Emily Maynard parted ways for good.

Brad and Emily from The Bachelor: Why did Brad and Emily break up?

During Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor-The Greatest Seasons -- Ever, Emily Maynard talked to host Chris Harrison and explained why she and Brad Womack broke up. Maynard went on to explain that, the former The Bachelor couple had a great love story, but unfortunately, it didn’t last. The reality star went on to add that, she was 24 when the season had aired and she is 34 now. Emily Maynard is also married and has four kids.

Emily Maynard claimed that she did not deal with thing maturely, hence that led to the break up from her part. She claimed that she and Brad Womack put in a lot of work in their relationship and were constantly travelling back and forth. Emily Maynard claimed that in the midst all of this, they both knew that it wasn’t fun anymore and it wasn’t going to work.

Brad Womack’s take on, What happened to Brad and Emily?

Source: @Pacheltheories (Twitter)

In a separate interview, Brad Womack claimed that he really fell in love with Emily Maynard very quickly. Womack said the former The Bachelor couple realised that at the end of the day, they were two different people who realised that they wanted to live different lives. Brad Womack also mentioned that nobody was wrong or right, they just wanted a different future for themselves.

The former Bachelor claimed that it was very hard for him to get over the breakup. He mentioned further in the interview with Chris Harrison that he was even more devastated when Emily Maynard, appeared in her own season of The Bachelorette in 2012 and began dating many other men on the show. Emily Maynard revealed in her interview with Chris Harrison that Womack had texted, to congratulate her when she got married and exclaimed how happy he was.

