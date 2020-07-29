Why Is Ian In Jail In 'Shameless'? Here Is What Ian Gallagher Did That Got Him Imprisoned

Ian Gallagher is the middle Gallagher child, and as though that isn’t hard as it is, he is also the most like his mother. Fans of Shameless learned about Ian’s sexuality in season one of Shameless. But over course of the next nine seasons, Shameless fans get to witness the ups and downs that Ian Gallagher goes through, in exploring his sexuality and admitting that he is gay to the people around him. Surprisingly in Shameless season 8, a string of unexpected events occur, due to which Ian Gallagher lands in prison. Here is, “Why is Ian in jail?”

Ian in Shameless: Why is Ian in jail?

In Shameless season eight, one of Ian’s and Trevor's homeless kids, informs them that a homosexual boy, he knew, had tried to commit suicide because his family had forced him to go to church. Ian and Trevor console the kid and buy him some food while his mother is out running errands. They also visit the church that kid was talking about. When Ian Gallagher from Shameless attends the church, he finds a priest giving a speech, meanwhile also trying to "free" a homosexual girl of her "sin" of "homosexuality".

Naturally, Ian Gallagher immediately despises the priest's actions and leaves the church alongside Trevor. When Ian Gallagher attends the church next time, he finds the priest, this time trying to "free" a gay boy of his "sin" of "homosexuality". While the priest begins, Ian interrupts him by quoting another passage from the Holy book.

The priest is clearly infuriated because Ian Gallagher seemingly oversteps the boundaries of the church. The priest asks him whether Ian is homosexual as well. To this, Ian Gallagher replies, with a yes and continues to quote. Following this audience get to witness a dual between the priest and Ian in Shameless both of who are now making more quotations from the Bible.

Ian Gallagher soon calls the homosexual people among the audience to visit the place where their homeless kids stay. The homosexual boy who was forcibly being converted to heterosexual is the first among the audiences to support Ian. However, it is revealed that this whole scene was being recorded by a girl among the audience. The girl uploads it to YouTube and soon Ian Gallagher becomes internet famous.

Now that Ian has gained fame for his righteous support of homosexual people, he is visited by two priests of the church who claim that they agree with him. Gradually Ian Gallagher begins to gain followers, and people believe that he can perform miracles. Ian goes about giving speeches and is being addressed by the name “Gay Jesus”. Sadly his growing popularity makes him ditch his friend Trevor.

Shameless Season 10: Ian in Prison

At the end of Shameless season eight, Ian makes a speech to Blake, in which he makes some sensitive statements about God. Right when Ian Gallagher is making the speech, his friend blows a nearby car. They match the timing in a way that makes the crowd believe that Ian has performed yet another miracle. Ian’s followers go wild. But he is finally arrested. In season 9, Ian continues his speeches in prison and becomes the leader for the gay inmates. Ian Gallagher is soon bailed out by his followers but, ends up in prison again because of having mingled with the wrong people this time. Hence, at the beginning of Shameless Season 10, viewers get to see that Ian is still in prison.

