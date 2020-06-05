Abhay Deol Raises An Important Question On Fairness Cream Ads; Shibani Dandekar Reacts

It was in 2017 when Abhay Deol had slammed Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham, and others for featuring in campaigns on fairness creams. Amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protest, Abhay Deol has once again touched the topic and raised a question, 'Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now?'. This question comes after he asked the Indian 'woke' celebrities supporting the BLM protests in the US to check their 'own backyard first'.

Abhay Deol on his Instagram handle shared an 'overall analysis' of how the fairness creams in India have evolved — from using the keyword 'fairness creams', the brands are now using euphemisms like 'skin brightening/whitening' or 'lightening creams'.

He also pointed out that over the years the beauty brands have also turned the attention towards Indian men.

Sharing Abhay Deol's post, actor Shibani Dandekar wrote on her Insta story: "Never have never will!! This is important! Don't propagate this idea of fair being beautiful!!! IT IS RIDICULOUS and as a culture it is time to see the beauty in the many shades of browner have here in India! Say no to fairness creams ALWAYS!"

