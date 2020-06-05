Abhay Deol Raises An Important Question On Fairness Cream Ads; Shibani Dandekar Reacts

Quick links:
It was in 2017 when Abhay Deol had slammed Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham, and others for featuring in campaigns on fairness creams. Amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protest, Abhay Deol has once again touched the topic and raised a question, 'Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now?'. This question comes after he asked the Indian 'woke' celebrities supporting the BLM protests in the US to check their 'own backyard first'.
Abhay Deol on his Instagram handle shared an 'overall analysis' of how the fairness creams in India have evolved — from using the keyword 'fairness creams', the brands are now using euphemisms like 'skin brightening/whitening' or 'lightening creams'.
He also pointed out that over the years the beauty brands have also turned the attention towards Indian men.
Abhay Deol asks celebrities supporting BLM protests in US to check their own backyard
Overall analysis Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like “skin brightening/ whitening”, or “lightening creams”. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on. Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be "fair and handsome", and have dedicated power white ranges for them too. The hunt for fairness: Neutrogena fine fairness: Could not locate it on their global websites but it is available on Amazon and other sellers:https://www.amazon.in/Neutrogena-Fine-Fairness-Cream-SPF20/dp/B00BSPOXMW/ Ponds have a white beauty range: The range includes products like anti-spot fairness cream which is available on affiliate websites like Amazon and Nykaa. On their own website could locate just the White beauty cream. https://www.ponds.com/ph/products/collection/white-beauty/day-cream-for-normal-skin.html* Loreal white perfect day cream: Apparently reduces the melanin level in the skin, gives a rosy appearance to your skin and is suitable for all Indian skin types. "reduce skin darkening and boost anti-spot whitening for a brighter & younger look"https://www.lorealparis.co.in/products/skin-care/day-cream/white-perfect-clinical-day-cream/ Recently, Procter & Gamble skincare brand Olay announced that it will no longer retouch skin in its advertising by 2021 because it reflects an idea of beauty which is almost impossible to achieve. The statement was made during an event in New York. In March 2019, Olay also came up with a creative campaign #FaceAnything with @masabagupta @kubbrasait , @lilly, @bikewithgirl and @_payalsoni_ #Fairandlovely #prejudice #racism #fairskinobsession #fairnesscreams #kalagora #flawlessskin #hdglow #whiteness #complexion #skintone #shades #pearlextracts #microcrystals #ayurveda
Harbhajan Singh backs Abhay Deol slamming Indian celebrities over 'Black Lives Matter'
Sharing Abhay Deol's post, actor Shibani Dandekar wrote on her Insta story: "Never have never will!! This is important! Don't propagate this idea of fair being beautiful!!! IT IS RIDICULOUS and as a culture it is time to see the beauty in the many shades of browner have here in India! Say no to fairness creams ALWAYS!"
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.