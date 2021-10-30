Why Is Lindsey Morgan Leaving 'Walker'? Everything You Need To Know

Lindsey Morgan, best known for her performance in movies such as Beyond Skyline, Inside Game, etc, recently made a revelation that she is making an exit from her current show, Walker.

Morgan essays the lead role in the American action crime drama television series, Walker, airing on The CW Network. The show was recently renewed for the second season.

Why is Lindsey Morgan leaving Walker?

According to Deadline, Lindsey Morgan recently released a statement informing all her fans that she will be leaving the web series, Walker later in its second season. She also revealed that she had taken this difficult decision after much thoughtful consideration and introspection. She further added that it was incredibly difficult for her to step away from her role as Micki Ramirez on Walker and stated that it was because of some personal reasons. “After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so,” she stated.

While speaking about her experience essaying the character, Micki, she added how it's truly been a blessing to be alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best," she added.

On the other hand, The CW and CBS Studio also issued a statement adding how they respect and support Lindsey Morgan’s decision to step away from her role as a series regular on Walker and wish her only the best. "She is a tremendously talented actress who will certainly be missed, and we will, of course, leave the door open for Micki to return," they added.

Walker Cast

Apart from Lindsay Morgan, other notable cast members from the tv series include Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker, Keegan Allen as Liam Walker, Kale Culley as August Walker, Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett, Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker, Odette Annable as Geraldine "Geri" Broussard and others. The show is developed by Anna Fricke and is a reboot of the 1990s television series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Image: Instagram/@linzzmorgan