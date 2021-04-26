Why Is Mina Leaving 'The Resident'? Shaunette Renee Wilson Explains Her Exit

The April 20th episode of The Resident ended in sadness for Mina Okafor's fans as it was the last episode of one of The Resident's original characters in the show. After featuring in 4 seasons of The Resident, Shaunette Renee Wilson announced her departure from the series as she thinks it is the right time for her to leave.

Why is Mina leaving The Resident?

The entire season 4 of the show was centred around Mina and AJ planning their trip to Nigeria. However, their plans go for a toss when AJ gets the shocking news that his mother has lung cancer and knowing that his mother only has a few years to live, he decides to stay back and take care of his ailing mother. Mina Okafor understands AJ's predicament but she is totally committed to the idea of moving away. The final moments of the episode titled Into the Unknown, shows Mina getting sentimental and cherishing her time with her friends before bidding farewell to Chastain.

Shaunette Renee Wilson bids adieu to The Resident

While in the show, it is shown that Mina leaves the country and moves to Nigeria after Dr Cain threatened her with deportation. However, in reality, Shaunette who plays the role of Mina shared that the reason behind her departure is that she feels her time in the show is done and she does not wish to continue further. Taking to Instagram, Shaunette announced her permanent departure from the show and wrote, "After deeply thoughtful reflection, I approached the producers some time ago asking to leave the show and they agreed — and gave my character a wonderful sendoff. I am appreciative of them for allowing me to embody as beautiful of a soul as Dr Mina Okafor. I would also like to thank the studio, network, cast, crew and, most of all, the wonderfully dedicated fans of The Resident for their support over the last four seasons.”

Fans of the actor and the show were sad by the announcement but shared that they understand where she comes from and is in support of her decision. Fans also said that they will miss her in the show and wished her the best of luck for her future endeavours.

According to TV Line, the makers of the series revealed that even though Shaunette's exit from the show was heartbreaking for them, fans should not be sad as they have a lot in store for AJ who will be dealing with Mina's exit and the worry of losing his mother in the coming episodes. The producers of the show also added that they have left Mina's storyline open and if Shaunette ever decides to return to the show, their doors are always open.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shaunette Renee Wilson Instagram)

